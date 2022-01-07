Capt. Charles Varsogea Assumes Command of Naval Chaplaincy School

NEWPORT, R.I. -- Capt. Charles Varsogea, a U.S. Navy chaplain, became the commanding officer of Naval Chaplaincy School (NCS) during an assumption of command ceremony held at Naval Station Newport, June 30.



Varsogea last served as executive assistant to the Navy’s chief of chaplains, and he has come prepared to take on his new role, already offering insight on the significance of the NCS mission.



“I believe the hospitality that we show our students when they are here becomes religious accommodation in the fleet,” said Varsogea. “The better we are at learning to see through the eyes of our students, the better they will be at looking at life through the eyes of those that they serve and advise when they are at sea and ashore.”



In his remarks, Varsogea also spoke of honor and integrity and their importance to him as a leader.



“We're a family here. We are inclusive and focused on our mission, honoring one another in the process,” said Varsogea. “I believe that honor, like charity, begins at home, and a person of integrity is the same everywhere and under every circumstance.”



The previous commanding officer, Rear Adm. Carey Cash, now chaplain of the Marine Corps and deputy chief of chaplains of the Navy, departed NCS in May.



“Over the last two years under Carey’s leadership, this team has made incredible strides. The team should be very proud,” said guest speaker Rear Adm. Pete Garvin, commander, Naval Education and Training Command. “You led an unprecedented unity of effort in support of spiritual readiness and religious ministry. You got the conversation going, and when there were conversations happening in two different rooms, you brought them all into one.”



The NCS staff was involved with developing the Chaplain Corps’ Navy Leader Development Framework and a five-year plan for professional development. They increased student throughput through virtual courses despite COVID restrictions and exceeded Sailor 2025 goals for the religious program specialist (RP) rating, while taking the rating through modernization via the Ready Relevant Learning process.



They also moved RP “A” School to Newport and adopted more realistic field training exercises and shipboard training. The staff applied suicide intervention skills training and have been involved with developing Warrior Toughness, a holistic human performance skillset that enhances the toughness of Sailors with a focus on the pursuit of peak performance.



At the conclusion of his speech, Garvin again praised the NCS staff’s accomplishments and added he is confident in Varsogea’s ability to continue that work.



“Charles, your distinguished career and extensive experience ministering to our Sailors and Marines both at sea and ashore as well as your tours with chief of chaplains make you a natural fit to come in and continue the excellent work done by Carey and the staff,” said Garvin. “Congratulations to you as you take command. I have absolutely all the confidence in the world that you are going to continue to lead the Naval Chaplaincy School to even greater heights.”



NCS trains Navy chaplains and religious program specialists to fulfill a critical role in helping the Department of the Navy achieve and maintain a ready force. NCS prepares religious ministry team members to minister across the sea services to build personal, unit, and family readiness and strengthen spirit, moral character, and toughness. For more information about NCS, visit the command’s website at https://www.netc.navy.mil/NCS/

