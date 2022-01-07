Godsey Wins HH&C Professional of the Year Award

Photo By Charles Walker | The recipient of the USACE 2022 Hydrology, Hydraulics and Coastal Community of...... read more read more Photo By Charles Walker | The recipient of the USACE 2022 Hydrology, Hydraulics and Coastal Community of Practice (HH&C CoP) Professional of the Year Award was announced as Elizabeth Godsey, Engineering Lead for Coastal Engineering and Regional Sediment Management, in Mobile, Alabama on June 28, 2022. Godsey’s award was in recognition for the positive impact her service and water management expertise has had on USACE, the Mobile District, the region, and the nation. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

MOBILE, Ala. – It is always gratifying to receive an award or recognition for your hard work. It is especially rewarding when that award or recognition comes from one’s own friends and supervisors.



For Elizabeth Godsey, Engineering Lead for Coastal Engineering and Regional Sediment Management, was announced as the recipient of the USACE 2022 Hydrology, Hydraulics and Coastal Community of Practice (HH&C CoP) Professional of the Year Award.



Godsey is also the first Coastal Engineer or Practitioner to receive the prestigious award.



“This award means so much as it is an award of recognition from my management and my peers,” Godsey said. “This award truly is a great testament to the contributions of many individuals, especially the mentors and leaders who afforded the opportunities to learn and grow and for those which I have had the honor to work for and with.”



Godsey’s award was in recognition for the positive impact her service and water management expertise has had on USACE, the Mobile District, the region, and the nation.



Randall Harvey, Chief of the Water Resources Branch, said Godsey’s award is an honor that is shared by everyone in the District.



“It is great to have Elizabeth on our team,” Harvey said. “This is a great honor for Elizabeth, our HH&C Section and Water Resources Branch, Engineering Division, and the Mobile District. As noted specifically by Elizabeth, this honor is a great testament to the contributions and partnerships among our coastal PDTs, leadership, PMs, and technical teams within our organization and coastal programs.”



Jason Krick, Chief of Engineering, said he couldn’t think of anyone more worthy for this award than Godsey.



“I cannot think of a more deserving engineer to be named the USACE 2022 Hydrology, Hydraulics and Coastal Community of Practice Professional of the Year Award,” Krick said. “Elizabeth is the epitome of what all engineers strive to be in their career. She has developed an incredible reputation for technical competence, high integrity, and is the problem solver with respect to Coastal Engineering. I am very proud of her accomplishment and she continues to help Mobile District deliver!”



Godsey’s Award will be presented to her at the Coastal Working Group annual meeting later this year. The HH&C CoP award is one of the annual USACE E&C CoP awards.



Godsey said she is excited for the formal presentation of the award as it will allow her to thank so many that helped make her award possible.



“I look forward to this being formally presented at the CWG annual meeting as this will provide an opportunity to look out and say thank you to many of those leaders and mentors who played an important role in my professional development,” Godsey said. “Being the first among the C’s (Coastal Engineers and Practitioners) in the HH&C professionals within USACE to receive this award is a great honor and one for which I do not take lightly!”