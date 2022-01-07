Employee of the Quarter saves DoD more than $15 million

Photo By Shawn Eldridge | Portrait photo of Jesus A. Apodaca, logistics management specialist, Medium and Large...... read more read more Photo By Shawn Eldridge | Portrait photo of Jesus A. Apodaca, logistics management specialist, Medium and Large Caliber Division, Sustainment Production Directorate, Joint Munitions Command. Apodaca is one of 11 U.S. Army Materiel Command Employees of the Quarter for the first quarter of Fiscal Year 2022. Photo by Shawn Eldridge, graphics specialist, Joint Munitions Command Public Affairs. see less | View Image Page

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. – (July 1, 2022) Jesus A. Apodaca, logistics management specialist, Medium and Large Caliber Division, Sustainment Production Directorate, Joint Munitions Command, was recently named as one of 11 U.S. Army Materiel Command Employees of the Quarter for the first quarter of Fiscal Year 2022.



The distinction recognizes AMC civilian and military personnel whose outstanding and innovative contributions made a direct positive impact on their command's mission goals during the quarter.



Apodaca's selection specifically cited that he worked diligently to provide the 2nd Cavalry Regiment with the ammunition to support their Stryker 30mm Infantry Carrier Vehicle live fire exercises and war reserve requirements.



However, of even greater note in the nomination package is the cost savings of more than $15 million to JMC attributed to Apodaca. The savings is a result of Apodaca's research. He discovered ways to harvest additional ammo cans outside of the standard automatic returns list to support the refurbishment program at the Blue Grass Army Depot during a time when the government was going to have to procure new cans through contracting to support the U.S. Air Force's demand. Apodaca secured an additional 3.5 years of cans for refurbishment, which extends the program's Organic Industrial Base workload for Blue Grass from mid-Fiscal Year 2023 to the end of Fiscal Year 2027. This refurbishment will save the government $1,023 per can, totaling a cost savings of $15,375,000.



"Jesus is natural a leader even among his peers," said Michael Lux, chief, Medium and Large Caliber Division, Sustainment Production Directorate. "He automatically coordinates tasks within the division and follows through to ensure that all teams meet the suspense date. Jesus is also sought out for his expertise when routine tasks become complicated due to non-routine circumstances."



Apodaca's accomplishments and the praise his supervisor and peers have shared resulted in this recognition. Even so, Apodaca remains modest and stressed the involvement and hard work of the team of which he is proud to be a part.



“I am greatly honored to receive this award," said Apodaca. "It means a lot to be recognized by JMC and AMC. A lot of credit also goes to my team in Sustainment Production. I am very fortunate to be able to work with a lot of talented individuals. They have helped me greatly along the way, and I think this award reflects all the great work that we do together.”



The 11 AMC employees, to include Apodaca, were recognized by AMC Chief of Staff Maj. Gen. Walt Duzzny for making a positive impact on AMC's missions. Besides outstanding performance, they are also recognized for progressing a culture of achievement and productivity, contributing to a positive work environment, increasing retention and improving employee engagement in order to impact overall morale.



"AMC's workforce continues to impress with their professionalism and commitment to the mission," Duzzny said. "The employees being recognized represent the best of what I see every day throughout this command. Their contributions, along with their can-do spirit and dedication to Soldiers, make a significant difference in ensuring AMC fulfills its readiness responsibilities for the Army."