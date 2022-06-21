Fort Meade Medical Department Activity welcomes new commander

FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md. – The Fort Meade U.S. Army Medical Department Activity held a change of command ceremony June 21, 2022 at the main entrance of Kimbrough Ambulatory Care Center, the headquarters of the Fort Meade MEDDAC.



Col. James C. Maker assumed command from Col. Tracy Michael who led the organization the past two years during the COVID-19 pandemic.



A native of Tampa, Florida, Maker graduated from the University of South Florida in 1999 and was commissioned second lieutenant in the Medical Service Corps.



“I am honored and humbled by the incredible opportunity to lead this incredible team,” said Maker.



“I’d also like to thank dedicated service members, DA and DOD civilians, contractors, and volunteers who tirelessly support our Fort Meade community as well as those across the Medical Department Activity. It is your example of professionalism and commitment to excellence that ensures the continued care and readiness of those we collectively serve.”



Michael also had a message for the Fort Meade MEDDAC, which is made up of five clinics spread across Maryland, Virginia and Pennsylvania.



“It has been my good fortune and an absolute honor to serve alongside such a dedicated and caring team of professionals,” Michael said. “You have served at one of the most unsettling times in our nation’s history and excelled at taking care of people at a time when it mattered most. You are simply the best of the best and there is none better.”



During the ceremony, Commanding General of Regional Health Command – Atlantic Brig. Gen. Mary Krueger acknowledged Michael’s ability to lead during a dynamic time.



“Our Military Health System and Army Medical Command are in the midst of significant transformation, which requires inspired leadership and that is exactly what Col. Michael has brought,” said Krueger, who presided over the ceremony. “Answering Lt. Gen. Dingle’s charge to be ready, responsive and relevant, while providing synchronized force health protection to this entire community.”

