Our Yard History: USS Rowan (DD 405)

Courtesy Photo | Photo from the NNSY Historical Archives - Driving First Rivet for USS Rowan (DD 405) June 25, 1937.

USS Rowan DD 405 was the third ship named for Rear Admiral Steven C. Rowan who was no stranger to the Norfolk Navy Yard as he first commanded the steam-sloop Pawnee as it towed out the flagship of the Atlantic Fleet Cumberland all the while the torch was set to burn the Shipyard on April 20, 1861 by Union forces. In the year immediately following the conclusion of the Civil War, Rear Admiral Steven C. Rowan became the Commandant of our Shipyard, a position he held from August 7, 1866 until 15 August 1867.



Advancing well forward in time we also find the war footing in Europe is heating up rapidly in the late 1930s just before Hitler invaded Poland. In the same era our Norfolk Navy Yard began planning construction of four 1,500 ton destroyers, one of which is named in honor of Rear Admiral Rowan. These vessels are constructed keel up within the confines of our Dry Dock 2. Two at a time, twins Rowan (DD 405) and Stack (DD 406) are the first, followed by another set of twins, Morris (DD 417) and Wainwright (DD 419).



The bare statistics and key dates for Rowan are as follows:

-Keel Laid - June 25, 1937

-Wet Launched - May 5, 1938

-Commissioned - September 23, 1939

-Completed - September 23, 1939

-Dollar Value, New Construction - $4,510,244.92



I chose this particular ship to write about in the month of June for two reasons.



Foremost it is a notable number of years from what we consider the birth of a warship, Rowan's 85th anniversary and the simple fact that the keel laying ceremonies occurred on June 25, 1937.



Before there was steel setting in place for a keel within Dry Dock 2, a lot of pre-fabrication work took place within the Structural Shop, Building 163. It is interesting also to note at this time electric arc welding is quickly becoming cutting edge technology, yet the old fashioned method of hot rivets, especially along the keel for ultimate strength, is still the preferred method of attachment of major structural components.



Images of the honorary riveting gang in this case the heads of the various trade shops participating on June 25, 1937 mark the occasion of formal ship construction. By October 1, 1937 one can easily see Rowan and Stack side by side as open top hulls. It is in this fashion boilers and other equipment can be lifted by crane and set in place while the ship is being built upward and also before the ship is totally closed in.



Another great American naval tradition is the role of a female sponsor to christen a vessel by breaking a bottle of champagne on its bow. Rowan on May 5, 1938, by flooding Dry Dock 2 to float launch, had the honor of Miss Elizabeth H. Rowan, the great-granddaughter of Rear Admiral Steven C. Rowan, to be the ship's sponsor.



By October 31, 1939 Rowan performed builders trials in the Chesapeake Bay and is ready for active duty. This Navy Yard has now delivered another fully functioning warship.



The following May 17, 1940 Rowan departs for duty in the Pacific. In May of 1941 the Rowan is transferred back to the Atlantic to conduct Neutrality Patrol to protect transatlantic convoys as America has not yet been drawn into what is to become World War II. For the next period of time (1942-1943), Rowan participates in convoy protection, then with the invasions of North Africa and Sicily before being lethally attacked while screening transports and freighters delivering supplies off of Italy. Rowan sank in less than a minute after being torpedoed taking 202 of her 273 officers and men with her on September 11, 1943.



Rowan (DD 405) earned five battle stars during World War II.