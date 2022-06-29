Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Walter Reed Bethesda Facility Dogs promoted to the next rank

    BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2022

    Story by Chief Petty Officer Emilio Velez 

    Naval Medical Forces Support Command

    Naval Medical Leader and Professional Development Command stood alongside Walter Reed Bethesda to welcome its newest Hospital Corpsman Chief Petty Officer (HMC) and Hospital Corpsman Second Class Petty Officer (HM2). Naval Support Activity Bethesda welcomed HMC Sully H. W. Bush and HM2 Luke to their new ranks.
    The Walter Reed Bethesda Facility Dogs are certified and highly trained dogs who provide critical support to wounded warriors and their families as they transition back into life after injury or serious illness. The Facility Dogs can be promoted based on time in rate and merit. These promotions are always a special occurrence as the Facility Dogs are a welcomed boost of morale to not only our patients, but to our Sailors, Soldiers, Marines, Airman, and Staff.

