Walter Reed Bethesda Facility Dogs promoted to the next rank

Photo By Chief Petty Officer Emilio Velez | The Walter Reed Bethesda Facility Dogs are certified and highly trained dogs who provide critical support to wounded warriors and their families as they transition back into life after injury or serious illness. The Facility Dogs can be promoted based on time in rate and merit. These promotions are always a special occurrence as the Facility Dogs are a welcomed boost of morale to not only our patients, but to our Sailors, Soldiers, Marines, Airman, and Staff. see less | View Image Page