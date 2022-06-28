NSA Naples Conducts First Joint Response Force Interoperability Training

The training, held to share both U.S. Navy Security Forces (NSF) and Italian Air Force Security Team (ITAFST) tactical team movement (TTM) training, was conducted by the NSA Naples Security department and included active duty Sailors, reservists, and ITAFST members.



"This type of training is incredible for both our U.S. Navy personnel and the Italian Air Force security team," said NSA Naples Commanding Officer Capt. James Stewart. "Improving our communications, reinforcing our tactics and procedures, and building relationships all contributes to building trust in our teams and strengthening our partnership with our Italian counterparts to keep our installation secure. I am continually impressed by the incredible professionalism of our U.S. Navy and Italian Security Forces."



The training consisted of classroom training on TTM and weapons familiarization, practical TTM training, and field training scenarios.



The joint training benefits the combined response force to active threats, as both NSA Naples and ITAFST stand watch as sentries and are the response force at NSA Naples’ Capodichino.



“The training promotes teamwork, camaraderie, and sharing of ideas between both forces to the common mission goal of protecting our assets and ensuring the safety of U.S. and Italian partners working at NSA Naples Capodichino,” said Lt. Cmdr. Alex Lamis, NSA Naples Security Officer.



During the morning classroom session, participants and instructors from both nations’ security forces shared their experiences and presented ideas that best work in various scenarios.



Master-at-Arms 1st Class Nicholas Culver, lead Security Department training instructor, used color-coded scenarios as part of the training. Additionally, Culver and other instructors discussed safety fundamentals and enforced the use of practical communication skills to prevent any language barriers in the event of a threat.



“Speak or show what needs to be done, and we’ll work together,” said Culver of the variety of communication tactics and practices used during the training.



After the classroom session, U.S. NSF personnel and members from ITAFST geared up to participate in various active threat scenarios while applying new communication skills.



“It’s cool how we communicate during a scenario,” said Master-at-Arms Seaman Sarah Meader, a member of NSA Naples’ Security Department. “We don’t need to be verbal; we can also use hand signals to communicate with each other.”



Members from both NSA Naples and ITAFST agree that strong communication and teamwork skills are essential for tackling adversarial situations.



“It’s important to be on the same channel to help each other out,” said Pagano Domenico, ITAFST member. “This is the first time that [we are] participating in this exercise and it’s very important to open the collaboration between the U.S. and Italy.”



Participants and instructors shared lessons learned from the interoperability training, and received certificates and exchanged challenge coins for a job well done.



NSA Naples’ Security Department staff said that the success of the first JRFIT has led to future joint training opportunities for all of the security teams involved.



“Based on the positive feedback from the participants, a plan for additional training is in progress,” said Senior Chief Master-at-Arms Daniel Arnoudse, NSA Naples’ Security Training Division Officer.



“We are working with our host nation counterpart to conduct joint training more frequently throughout the year,” said Arnoudse.



NSA Naples is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed, when they are needed to ensure security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility.



