(U.S. Air Force photo by A1C Allison Martin)

Linebacker of the Week: Tech. Sgt. Vincent Eata

Andersen Air Force Base, Guam-- U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Vincent E. Eata, a resource advisor with the 36th Mission Support Group, was recognized as the 36th Wing’s Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 22, 2022.

The Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week recognizes outstanding enlisted, officer, civilian and total force personnel who have had an impact on achieving Team Andersen’s Mission, Vision and Priorities.

Since arriving at Andersen AFB, Eata has been leading the wings largest group budget. During this time, he trained and now advises seven 36 MSG resource advisors which support the execution of a $127 million budget. Eata helped funding for eight unfunded requirements worth $5.9 million enabling 1,500 sorties in support of 139 aircraft. His valiant efforts led to him being selected as Pacific Air Forces Resource Advisor for the first quarter of 2022.

“What I like best about my job is working with talented people and helping them to succeed in their roles.” Said Eata.

His exceptional work ethic and understanding of budget management was crucial in the development of the group’s fiscal year 2023 strategic budget plan. He collaborated with squadron command senior enlisted leaders to establish vision and direction for Indo-Pacific commands premier hub.

“Sgt. Eata is the epitome of a fighting spirit, of pushing through challenges, of leading airmen to great tasks and of continual improvement,” said Chief Master Sgt. Yusef Saad, senior enlisted leader with the 36 MSG. “The mission quite frankly can’t happen without him, and he makes the impossible, possible.”

Eata’s effort and dedication doesn’t stop at work. He was elected Elder at his local church where he guides and leads activities for 150 members enhancing relationships between the local community and Andersen AFB.

The term Linebacker is rooted deep within Team Andersen’s history. Operation Linebacker II took place on Dec. 18, 1972, and was the largest number of heavy bomber strikes launched by the U.S. Air Force since the end of World War II. During the operation, B-52s from Andersen flew round-the-clock bombing missions over North Vietnam to destroy major targets in Hanoi and Haiphong in an effort to bring the Democratic Republic of Vietnam back to negotiations.

The recipient will have the opportunity to sign a “Linebacker” football jersey that will be displayed in the Wing Headquarters building.

Way to go, Eata!