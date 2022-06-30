Gen. Richardson Visits Honduras, Meets With President, Senior Officials

Photo By Michael Wimbish | TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras (June 29, 2022) -- U.S. Army Gen. Laura Richardson, commander of...... read more read more Photo By Michael Wimbish | TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras (June 29, 2022) -- U.S. Army Gen. Laura Richardson, commander of U.S. Southern Command, meets with Honduran President Xiomara Castro to discuss continued security cooperation. Richardson visited Honduras to meet with senior leaders to discuss strengthening the U.S.-Honduras security partnership and to preside over Joint Task Force-Bravo’s change of command ceremony. (Photo courtesy U.S. Embassy Honduras) see less | View Image Page

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras (Jun. 30, 2022) -- U.S. Army Gen. Laura Richardson, the commander of U.S. Southern Command, visited Honduras June 29-30 and met with Honduran President Xiomara Castro and other senior officials to discuss continued bilateral cooperation.



Richardson's visit to Honduras was her second since becoming SOUTHCOM commander in October 2021. The trip included a visit to Joint Task Force-Bravo to preside over the task force's change of command ceremony.



After arriving in Tegucigalpa June 29, Richardson and Ambassador Laura F. Dogu met with Castro at the Presidential House to discuss security cooperation and joint efforts to combat drug traffickers and transnational criminal organizations.



Dogu and Richardson later met with a group of senior Honduran leaders, including the president’s private secretary, Hector Zelaya; Minister of Education, Daniel Esponda; Minister of Health, Manuel Matheu; and Vice Minister of Defense, Col. Elías Antonio Melgar. The leaders discussed strengthening cooperation to support mutual security goals and contribute to the stability of Honduran communities and the region.



On June 30, Richardson traveled to Joint Task Force-Bravo, meeting with service members and presiding over the task force’s change of command ceremony. The task force, operating out of the Honduran Soto Cano Air Base, has for decades strengthened regional security cooperation and supported humanitarian and disaster relief efforts in Honduras and the region.