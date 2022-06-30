Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Gen. Richardson Visits Honduras, Meets With President, Senior Officials

    Gen. Richardson Visits Honduras, Meets With President, Senior Officials

    Photo By Michael Wimbish | TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras (June 29, 2022) -- U.S. Army Gen. Laura Richardson, commander of...... read more read more

    HONDURAS

    06.30.2022

    Story by Michael Wimbish  

    U.S. Southern Command

    TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras (Jun. 30, 2022) -- U.S. Army Gen. Laura Richardson, the commander of U.S. Southern Command, visited Honduras June 29-30 and met with Honduran President Xiomara Castro and other senior officials to discuss continued bilateral cooperation.

    Richardson's visit to Honduras was her second since becoming SOUTHCOM commander in October 2021. The trip included a visit to Joint Task Force-Bravo to preside over the task force's change of command ceremony.

    After arriving in Tegucigalpa June 29, Richardson and Ambassador Laura F. Dogu met with Castro at the Presidential House to discuss security cooperation and joint efforts to combat drug traffickers and transnational criminal organizations.

    Dogu and Richardson later met with a group of senior Honduran leaders, including the president’s private secretary, Hector Zelaya; Minister of Education, Daniel Esponda; Minister of Health, Manuel Matheu; and Vice Minister of Defense, Col. Elías Antonio Melgar. The leaders discussed strengthening cooperation to support mutual security goals and contribute to the stability of Honduran communities and the region.

    On June 30, Richardson traveled to Joint Task Force-Bravo, meeting with service members and presiding over the task force’s change of command ceremony. The task force, operating out of the Honduran Soto Cano Air Base, has for decades strengthened regional security cooperation and supported humanitarian and disaster relief efforts in Honduras and the region.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2022
    Date Posted: 06.30.2022 18:52
    Story ID: 424204
    Location: HN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gen. Richardson Visits Honduras, Meets With President, Senior Officials, by Michael Wimbish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Gen. Richardson Visits Honduras, Meets With President, Senior Officials

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SOUTHCOM
    Honduras
    Central America
    Laura Richardson
    Xiomara Castro

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT