NCG1 Holds Change of Command

PORT HUENEME, Calif. (June 30, 2022) - Capt. Michael W. Meno relieved Capt. Matthew C. Riethmiller as commander of Naval Construction Group One, Thursday, June 30th, in a change of command ceremony held at the parade grinder located on Naval Base Ventura County.



Retired Rear Adm. Mark Handley and Rear Adm. Christopher A. Asselta, Deputy Commander for NCF, Navy Expeditionary Combat Command, officiated the event.



Rear Adm. Asseleta addressed the participants and guest at the ceremony about the importance of the Seabee community within the current battlespace and showed his great appreciation for Capt. Riethmiller’s dedication and accomplishments.



“Today we face an environment of strategic competition. Our adversaries are building up and continue to reach further and in their wake is diminished speech, expression and assembly, the very antithesis to our founding. We can not wait for it.” said Asseleta.



“You took command and then you empowered your sailors, allowing them to take action and be an active part in the success of Naval Construction Group One. Despite all of the challenges brought on you pushed ahead to accomplish the fleet's strategic objectives, "said Asseleta.



Capt. Riethmiller spoke at length on the importance of leadership and the many contributions the Seabees of NCG1 made to complete the mission.



“One of the best leadership lessons I've learned is while doing things the right way is important, it is not as important as doing the right things, even if you may personally suffer for it,” said Riethmiller.

“These Seabees have done what many said was impossible and now the Navy is expanding the force because they know that our future wars can't be won without the Seabees. Capt. Meno, you're getting the finest group of Seabees on the planet, I know you’re in good hands.”



Capt. Michael W. Meno, a native of Orland Park, Illinois, takes charge of NCG1 following an assignment as the Head Detailer for the Civil Engineer Corps.



“It is my great privilege and honor to be able to represent and have this opportunity to lead this organization.” said Meno. He ended with the text inscribed on the national Seabee memorial “With compassion for others / we build – we fight / for peace with freedom".



Homeported in Port Hueneme, CA, NCG1 exercises command and control over assigned Navy, Marine Corps and/or Joint Commands in contingency and peacetime missions. The U.S. Navy Seabees with NCG 1 train on high-quality construction, expeditionary logistics, and combat operations to execute construction and engineering projects for major combat operations, disaster response, and humanitarian assistance.