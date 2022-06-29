Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New Zealand Embassy Staff Visit the U.S. Naval Observatory

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2022

    Story by Geoffrey Chester 

    Naval Observatory

    Washington, DC, 2022 JUN 29 -- The U.S. Naval Observatory (USNO) hosted a visit by personnel from the embassy of New Zealand, one of the USNO's neighbors on Observatory Circle in Washington. USNO Superintendent CAPT Hartwell "Rip" Coke (top row, left) welcomed New Zealand's Military Attaché, BRG Michael Shapland (at CAPT Coke's left) and Naval Attaché CDR Alan Parker (in whites at left) and other staff from the embassy for a tour of the Observatory's facilities.

    USNO serves as DoD's authoritative source for the positions and motion of celestial bodies, motions of the Earth, and precise time. USNO provides tailored products, performs relevant research, develops leading edge technologies and instrumentation, and operates state of the art systems in support of the U.S. Navy, DoD, Federal Agencies, international partners, and the general public.

