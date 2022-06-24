2022 Scholarships for Military Children awarded, 2023 applications opening soon

The Defense Commissary Agency and Fisher House Foundation partner have awarded seven Fort Jackson military children were awarded scholarships through the Scholarships for Military Children program to recognize the contributions military Families make to help ensure the readiness of the fighting force.



“At least one recipient is selected at every commissary location where qualified applications are received,” said Marshall Banks, Fisher House Foundation director of community relations. “Additional recipients are chosen on a prorated basis. Therefore, more applicants may be selected from those commissaries with more significant numbers of applicants.”



Children of Soldiers and retirees from active duty and Reserve component Army applied for the scholarship from December 2021 until January 2022. Seven were selected and each were present with a $2,000 scholarship.



The 2022 Fort Jackson awardees are:

Hayley L. Cole

Mattingly A.S. Easley

Lori E. Glavan

John A. Krompecher

Kennedy E. Martin

Jordan A. Palmer

Rochelle M. Saldana



There were 500 applicants that were awarded the scholarship throughout the entire program,” said Heath Cline, Fort Jackson commissary secretary and supply specialist. “Seven were awarded out of Fort Jackson in May (2022). It’s a great program.”



Created in 2001, the Scholarships for Military Children recently celebrated its 22nd year.



“We are celebrating our 22nd year,” Banks said. “It’s made possible by generous donations from various sponsors.”



Though the 2022 scholarships have been awarded, students can prepare to to apply for the 2023-2024 school year when applications will be accepted in mid-December.



“Students with a valid military ID Card (DD Form 1173) and whose parent or parents are either currently serving or are retired from the military, active or reserve, may apply,” Banks explained. “A complete list of requirements and other scholarship opportunities can be found online.”



The complete list or requirements and application submission instructions can be found at www.militaryscholar.org.



“Fisher house Foundation feels incredibly blessed to be able to award scholarships to so many deserving students,” Banks exclaimed.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.24.2022 Date Posted: 06.30.2022 15:19 Story ID: 424172 Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2022 Scholarships for Military Children awarded, 2023 applications opening soon, by Alexandra Shea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.