Running to the Finish Line

Ultramarathons are marathons that exceed 26 miles. The length and conditions of the ultramarathon determine the difficulty of the run. Measuring at least over 26 miles, ultramarathons require both mental and physical fortitude.

The Bethel Hill Moonlight Boogie in North Carolina was an ultramarathon which started at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, Jun 11, 2022, and ended at 2:27 a.m. the following day, spanning 50 miles in length. Featuring an all rural paved trail, marathon runners would run through a 6 mile loop five times, followed by a 4 mile out-and-back. The first place winner would be presented with a crescent-moon shaped award.

Sgt. Ivaylo Benov, an Infantryman assigned to the 1st Battalion, 38th Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, from Fort Carson, Colorado, took first place. Benov crossed the finish line with a record-breaking time of four hours and fifty-seven minutes.

"It is amazing what your body can do,” Benov said. “When I compete, I zone out, and I just go. When you’re competing the best you can do is shut your mind and go.”

Before the Army, Benov wasn’t a runner; he largely swam and played soccer instead. He went to college to play soccer, but switched from soccer to only swimming later down the line.

“Starting in college, I was getting a lot of red cards because of my speed,” Benov said. “People go around you and you tackle them from behind.”

In 2004, shortly after the beginning of the War on Terror, Benov saw on TV that Pat Tillman, a famous football player who played for the Arizona Cardinals, died from friendly fire while serving in Afghanistan.

“I thought that was inspiring, that Pat Tillman gave up millions of dollars to play in the NFL and join the Army,” Benov said. “The next day, I went and talked to my recruiter, and eventually, I joined the Army that same year.”

When he joined the Army, Benov began running, determined to max the Army Physical Fitness Test. His first time, he came close to maxing, but was behind by 18 seconds. He believed his technique needed improvement if he wanted to improve.

“My first mile, I ran at an 11-minute 2 mile pace,” Benov said. “I died on the second mile, so after that, I kept working on it. I worked with a physical therapist to make my stride as efficient as possible.”

But his physical readiness wasn’t the only thing attributing to his success. Benov is also mentally tough, both strong-willed and optimistic. This positive attitude hasn’t gone unnoticed by his command. Lt. Col. Daniel Leard from the 1st Battalion, 38th Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, commented on his steadfast attitude.

“The thing that I appreciate most about him is his drive to do what he does,” Leard said. “He puts his mind to something and then he does it.”

Benov’s physical and mental toughness both contributed to his record-breaking victory in the Bethel Hill Moonlight Boogie. He not only won, but he managed to run so quickly, he came in first place. The Army trains and employs Soldiers like Benov, encouraging excellence and greatness whenever possible.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.30.2022 Date Posted: 06.30.2022 16:05 Story ID: 424170 Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Running to the Finish Line, by PV2 Samuel Brandon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.