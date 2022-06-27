Military community supports local community through blood drive

The Fort Jackson community showed their support of Columbia, South Carolina, and surrounding communities through an American Red Cross Community Blood Drive. The event was hosted by Fort Jackson and Moncrief Army Health Clinic June 27.



“We’ve had a stead turnout so far,” said William Sexton, Fort Jackson fire inspector and American Red Cross blood drive ambassador. “Most of our appointments are filled and we are looking forward to walk-ins.”



The community blood drive is held once very three to four months on Fort Jackson. For many, the drive is an opportunity to provide blood and blood products during a time of critical shortage. For other, the choice to donate was personal.



For Marcella Rodriguez, an Air Force spouse and new donor, donating her blood was an opportunity to stave off her fear of needles while saving lives.



“I developed a fear of needles (at a young age). Knowing I had to experience something with a needle would make me cry or faint,” Rodriguez said of her needle-induced anxiety. “I had to have a double tonsillectomy because my throat was swelling up. They said I had to get an IV or I could die. I let them do the IV.”



Taking the leap to proceed with the injection, Rodriguez overcame her fear. Now she donates blood to help her stay the master of her fear.



“I did it. I said I was going to do it and there was a blood donation truck, so I went in. Then I found out about the these (Fort Jackson blood drives) in April,” she said. “Having a rarer blood type I always wanted to (donate) but couldn’t because of my fear. I know there is a need for my blood and now I do.”



Rodriguez has O+ blood type, meaning she is a universal donor to all positive Rh factor blood types. According to the American Red Cross website, 80% of the population has a positive blood type and can receive Rodriguez’s blood.



Though her blood is rarer to come by, all donors should know their donations help saves lives too.



“A blood transfusion is required about every three seconds in the United States,” Sexton said. “Just one donation can save up to three lives, through whole blood and blood products.”



The Carolinas and surrounding areas have been experiencing a critical blood shortage since March 2020 and experienced a 62% drop in collage and high school blood drives due to the pandemic, according to the website.



Sexton explained that a fear of not being eligible to donate blood due to contracting the COVID-19 virus or receiving a vaccine may be helping perpetuate the shortage.



He explained that regardless of having contracted the virus in the past or vaccination status, donors are able to make donations as long as they are feeling well at the time of donation.



“I have been vaccinated and had two boosters along with getting COVID-19 and I am an eligible donor,” Sexton said. “Please don’t eliminate yourself. Look online at the website or talk to a Red Cross person. They are the experts.”



Those who completed donations were treated to a series of snacks, drinks and lunch by way of a certificate for a combination meal from any Exchange Food Court vendors.



“It’s a nice treat and everyone who completes a donation gets a combo meal. It’s there way of saying thank you,” Sexton said. “When you donate blood, you can walk away knowing you made a difference, and we thank you.”

