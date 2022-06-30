Military Sealift Command Supporting Bi-Annual Rim of the Pacific Exercise

Six Military Sealift Command ships will participate in the Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2022 exercise throughout the month of July in the waters around Hawaii.



MSC fleet replenishment oilers USNS Henry J. Kaiser (T-AO 187), USNS Pecos (T-AO 197) and the MSC dry cargo/ammunition ship USNS Washington Chambers (T-AKE 11) will provide logistics services including aviation fuel, diesel ship fuel, dry, fresh and frozen food equipment and supplies to the ships participating in the exercise. MSC fleet rescue and salvage ship USNS Grasp (T-ARS 51) will provide tow support.



MSC chartered tanker ships MT Maersk Perry (T-AOT-5246) and SLNC Goodwill will provide fuel to the MCS combat logistics ship via replenishment-at-sea events. The tanker replenishment events will allow the CLF ships to remain at sea, negating the need to return to port to take fuel and supplies from a distribution facility.



“We are very excited to be a part of RIMPAC this year,” said Capt. Kendall Bridgewater, commander, Military Sealift Command Pacific. “The combat logistical support that MSC will be providing ensures that not only the US Navy, but all the visiting, foreign navies, can participate fully in this extraordinary exercise 100 percent, to learn and contribute knowledge to each other. It proves once again, that MSC delivers, any time and in any place worldwide.”



RIMPAC is a bi-annual multination exercise. Twenty-six nations, 38 ships, four submarines, more than 170 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC from June 29 to Aug. 4 in and around the Hawaiian Islands and Southern California. The world’s largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world’s oceans. RIMPAC 2022 is the 28th exercise in the series that began in 1971.



Countries participating include Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Denmark, Ecuador, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Israel, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Peru, the Republic of Korea, the Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Tonga, the United Kingdom and the United States. Countries not represented by ships at the exercise will be represented by ground elements, along with participation either in the various combined command and staff groups or as observers.

