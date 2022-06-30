17th Training Wing Member of the Month: Tech. Sgt. Dylan Hudson

GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas-- Signals intelligence analyst instructors are in charge of training and shaping tomorrow’s joint service intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance warriors. One course instructor supervisor distinguished himself by surpassing his essential duties and advancing the Department of Defense’s fighting force.



Tech. Sgt. Dylan Hudson, 316th Training Squadron apprentice signals collection course noncommissioned officer in charge, oversees the day-to-day operations of the course. The instructors who teach it train approximately 500 Airmen, Guardians, Marines, Sailors, and Soldiers annually.



“My passion is instructing and spending time with the students,” said Hudson. “I love sharing knowledge, experiences, and mentoring the future service members of my career field.”



Hudson was selected as the 17th Training Wing Member of the Month for his classroom innovation and dedication to his team.



“Hudson consistently looks for opportunities to lead and improve the people around him,” said Master Sgt. Ruben Vasquez, 316th TRS flight chief. “Whether it is the instructors, students within his course, or his fellow team members, his impact is felt throughout the squadron.”



Hudson trains and mentors approximately 40% of the student instructors. Additionally, in under three years,’ Hudson amassed roughly 3,000 instruction hours.



“It always feels good to be recognized for the time put into your work,” said Hudson. “I'm doing something I'm passionate about; I know I've made a positive impact on the future force through my interactions with joint partners and students.”

