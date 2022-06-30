Sailor’s Service to Youth Earns Award, Regional Recognition

Courtesy Photo | Air Traffic Controller First Class Austin Holliday and fiancé Elaine. Holliday was...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Air Traffic Controller First Class Austin Holliday and fiancé Elaine. Holliday was recently awarded the Big Brothers Big Sisters Ron Mobayed Military Big of the Year Award for 2022. Big Brothers Big Sisters provides a role model to help enhance the lives of young children. U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Ulysses R. Grisette IV see less | View Image Page

By Ensign Ulysses R. Grisette IV



Originally from Clemson, South Carolina, Air Traffic Controller First Class Austin Holliday was introduced to the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Florida after graduating high school. Through his dedication and volunteering, he was recently awarded the Ron Mobayed Military Big of the Year Award for 2022. Holliday earned the award through mentorship and care for his little brother, DaShawn, over the span of three years.



This award honors Navy Lt. Ronald Joseph Mobayed who volunteered as a Big Brother while he attended flight school in the 1990s. Mobayed was killed, along with his crew, when their aircraft crashed off the coast of Virginia in 1995.



Big Brothers Big Sisters provides a role model to help enhance the lives of young children. After an interview process, volunteers are matched with a young person based on shared interest, hobbies and many other factors. Volunteers, or “bigs,” are paired with their “littles,” as they are referred to, and spend time together at least twice per month.



“A big brother or big sisters’ impact on a little can last a lifetime and it can also cause a ripple effect,” described Paula Shell, chief executive officer of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Florida. “When you mentor and help a child, you are changing someone’s life. That relationship can have a ripple effect, by helping make the little more successful and reach their full potential. Another ripple effect we see is when former littles come back to our program and sign up to be a big and help other children.”



Every little is different. Some have two parents, one parent, or no parents. Bigs help their littles by providing emotional support, leadership and a sense of belonging. According to the Big Brothers Big Sisters foundation, children with a supporting role model in their life are 75 percent more likely to earn a bachelor’s degree.



“I felt there was a calling for me to be a role model for someone who may be in need,” said Holliday, an air traffic controller with Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola. “When I joined the program, I knew what I was looking for. I wanted to give hope to someone who maybe lost hope in not having a father figure and bringing that person closer to God.”



Holliday and DaShawn spent numerous outings together. They included traveling to a trampoline park, eating at the galley and expeditions to the movie theater. Holliday also coaches DaShawn in sports such as basketball and football and hopes that this will help him achieve and maintain good grades in school.



Originally, DaShawn was reserved and quiet when first introduced to Holliday.



“It took a lot of outings for him to get comfortable with me and he only started opening to me a lot in the past year,” said Holliday.



He further explained how this allowed him to understand his thought processes and help DaShawn formulate better plans to negotiate challenges in the future.



While Holliday has impacted DaShawn’s life, Holliday has also learned life lessons as well.



“He has had an impact for when me and when my wife plan to have kids and how we would handle certain situations … I knew that I needed to be a good person so that he could have a positive outlet,” Holliday said.



As Holliday spent more time with DaShawn, Holliday’s maturity level grew and helped him handle various situations with greater ability.



Holliday met his fiancé Elaine in New Orleans while he was stationed here. After keeping a long-distance relationship for two years, Elaine moved to Pensacola to live with Holliday. There she fell in love with the Big Brothers and Big Sisters foundation and has also worked there since November of 2021. She explained how the more volunteers the Big Brothers Big Sisters acquires; the more grants and scholarships are used to aid the littles.



“You don’t have to be a mom or dad to the little,” said Elaine. “You don’t have to spend the money for the little or take them out on extravagant outings. That quality time you are providing for that child, that really makes an impact.”



Holliday was advanced on June 29 to his current rank. Holliday continues to support an active role in DaShawn’s life. Their relationship, which exemplifies that of an older and younger brother, remains to this day.