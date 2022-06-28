Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo Essay: Reserve Engineers tackle Fort McCoy Troop Project

    U.S. Army Reserve Engineers from the 601st Engineer Detachment out of Southfield,

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2022

    Story by Christopher Hanson 

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from the 601st Engineer Detachment out of Southfield, Mich. work on a troop project to wire and pour concrete bases for light poles June 27 at the Central Receiving Shipping Point parking lot at Fort McCoy as part of their Annual Training. The additional lighting will increase visibility, safety and security at the site around the clock. The 601st's efforts on the project saved the installation an estimated $20,000 in labor costs.

