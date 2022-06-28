Photo Essay: Reserve Engineers tackle Fort McCoy Troop Project

Photo By Christopher Hanson | U.S. Army Reserve Engineers from the 601st Engineer Detachment out of Southfield,...... read more read more

Photo By Christopher Hanson | U.S. Army Reserve Engineers from the 601st Engineer Detachment out of Southfield, Mich. work on a troop project to wire and pour concrete bases for light poles June 27 at the Central Receiving Shipping Point parking lot at Fort McCoy as part of their Annual Training. The additional lighting will increase visibility, safety and security at the site around the clock. The 601st's efforts on the project saved the installation an estimated $20,000 in labor costs. see less | View Image Page