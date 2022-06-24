60th Signal Battalion (Offensive Cyber Operations) Soldiers, civilians welcome new commander

Soldiers and civilians of the 60th Signal Battalion (Offensive Cyber Operations) welcomed Lt. Col. Charles Walsh as their new commander in a ceremony June 24 in Signal Theater at Fort Gordon, Georgia.



Lt. Col. Kevin Weber, outgoing commander of the 60th, passed the “Victory” colors to Walsh, signifying his hand-off of the unit to its new leader.



The “Victory” battalion activated eight months ago and has made great strides since, said Col. John Popiak, Army Cyber Protection Brigade commander and presiding official for the ceremony.



“Kevin and his team went from a premier and fully capable, tactical signal battalion to becoming a one-of-a-kind unit enabling the full spectrum of Army Cyber’s global requirements,” Popiak said.



Popiak said Weber’s direction played a major part in the battalion’s success.



“Your leadership and stalwart dedication to people and mission guided your Soldiers and families through the rigors you faced,” Popiak said. “You trained that family to execute unique work roles and missions.”



The battalion progressed to what it is today through hard work and dedication, the colonel added.



“Two years ago the 60th was only an idea, but March 15, 2022, the 60th Signal Battalion – the “Victory” battalion – became a part of the Army Cyber Protection Brigade – the “Hunter” family,” Weber said. “The past two years of command is a story of character, commitment and competencies of the Soldiers.”



Weber reassured Walsh and his family that they are in good hands in the 60th and the CPB, and said he is convinced the “Victory” battalion has a bright future ahead.



“Through your leadership, you will continue to dynamically change how the Victory battalion supports Army Cyber and how the battalion sets the standards for others to follow,” Weber said.



As Weber stepped down as commander and prepares to head overseas to his next assignment in the Middle East, Walsh stepped up to take on his new role. He thanked Weber and battalion Command Sgt. Maj. Ty Cooper for their work.



“Lt. Col. Weber and Command Sgt. Maj. Cooper, thank you for such a warm welcome and professional onboarding,” Walsh said. “I cannot thank you enough for your hard work and dedication to this unit.”



Walsh told Weber he is certain the 60th will continue to be a unique unit fulfilling its mission with world-class skill and dedication.



“You and your team have truly done amazing work to put wings on a boat and make it airborne,” Walsh said. “Soldiers of the 60th, we are part of and enable our nation’s premier cyber forces, and we must remain fit and ready to win. I’m truly excited to be a part of this team.”

