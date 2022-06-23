SWESC Great Lakes Holds Change of Command Ceremony

Surface Warfare Engineering School Command (SWESC) Great Lakes held a change of command ceremony onboard Naval Station Great Lakes, June 23.



Cmdr. Shawn D. Gibson was relieved by Cmdr. Ervin L. Henley as the commanding officer in a ceremony attended by several distinguished visitors, guests and staff including Surface Warfare Schools Command Commanding Officer Capt. Brian T. Mutty.



“I want to first say that it has truly been a pleasure and an honor serving as your commanding officer here at Surface Warfare Engineering School Command,” said Gibson. “I have had the opportunity over my 35 years to service at great commands, but this has been the most rewarding thus far of my career. My tour here has gone by way to fast and I’m going to miss each and every one of you.”



Gibson was presented with the Meritorious Service medal recognizing him for his exceptional service to the government of the United States Gibson’s leadership and managerial ability, guided over 540 staff members in the delivery of 67 unique courses of instruction to more than 55,000 active duty and civilian accession, journeymen, and master-level course graduates.



He oversaw the implementation of 12 courses of instruction, the development of multi-million dollar curriculum projects, 10 Naval Sea Systems Command Technical Training Audits, and 800 million dollars in Naval Facilities Engineering Command improvement infrastructure projects. He coordinated the seamless transition of all Boatswain's Mate and Surface Common Core personnel and curriculum from Surface Combat Systems Training Command, ensuring the realignment of 2,100 students and staff. In spite of the challenges posed by the Coronavirus pandemic, he ensured student throughput increased by over 1,000 students, confirming mitigations put in place were effective in meeting the Navy's mission.



“As everyone can see, Shaun is the commanding officer the Navy needed during his tenure at Surface Warfare Engineering Schools Command. Shaun our hats are off to you for a phenomenal tour! Erv is no stranger to Surface Warfare Schools Command, I know you are the right officer to take the reins from Shaun and lead Surface Warfare Engineering Schools Command,” Said Mutty.



Cmdr. Henley was born in the Mississippi Delta. He joined the Navy in 1990 out of Jackson, Mississippi, as a Gas Turbine Systems (Mechanical) Technician until his commissioning in April 2005, through the limited duty officer program. He earned a Bachelor of Arts from Southern Illinois University and completed a duel Masters of Art from Webster University in Human Resource Management and Management Leadership.



At sea, Henley served as chief engineer aboard USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) and USS Makin Island (LHD 8); forward deployed as the auxiliaries officer on the USS Essex (LHD 2) and USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6); damage control assistant/ships material maintenance officer on the USS Comstock (LSD 45).



Ashore, he served at Recruit Training Command (RTC) as the education, training and evaluation division officer and Battle Station 21/USS Trayer (BST 21) maintenance officer/division officer; Surface Warfare Officer School Unit, Great Lakes, IL as training officer; Naval Personnel Command as the branch head for enlisted engineering detailer (PERS- 402); Surface Warfare Schools Command as the (N74) director, engineering officers training.



“I’m excited for the future as I rejoin the Quarterdeck of the Navy and I am impressed with the professionalism and leadership I have observed at every level,” said Henley. “I look forward to continuing the great work of the SWESC team and supporting future goals of the Great Lakes team as we execute our mission to deliver warfighting, warrior tough Sailors to the Fleet”.

