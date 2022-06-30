Sentinel Week celebrates soldiers and families

FORT BRAGG, North Carolina – The 528th Sustainment Brigade (Special Operations) (Airborne) celebrated their Sentinel spirit and comradery during Sentinel Week, June 21-24. Sentinel Week gives Soldiers and their family members time away from day-to-day operations to have fun and participate in various activities and competitions.

“What I enjoy most is being able to engage with our Soldiers,” said Col. Tavi Brunson, the 528th SB (SO) (A) Commander. “I know we ask a lot of our Soldiers, so to be able to see them have fun, enjoy themselves for a week, it’s not only what they deserve, it does my heart good to see that we’re giving back to them for the tremendous work they do for our organization.”

On June 21, the Opening Ceremony kicked off with Brunson and Command Sgt. Maj. Sandrea Vargas, the 528th SB (SO) (A) Command Sergeant Major, who stood proudly alongside their formation in front of brigade headquarters for a group photo before taking off on a 5-kilometer run. Family and friends were also invited to participate in the run and walked if they liked. Cpt. William B. Edwards, a 25A Signal Officer with Bravo Company, 112th Signal Battalion (SO) (A), crossed the finish line first with a time of 17:56. Immediately following the 5k, Soldiers participated in the 2022 Sentinel Golf Scramble at Cypress Lakes where Sgt. First Class Trinity Markle, 528th (SO) (A) S-1 Non-Commissioned Officer-in-Charge, won the longest drive and closest shot to the pin.

On day two of Sentinel Week, the 112th Signal Battalion (SO) (A) welcomed families and friends to Cleland Ice Skating Rink where participants enjoyed skating and cooling off for the summer indoors. While some stayed cool inside, other 528th Soldiers as well as members of the 1st Special Forces Command (Airborne) and United States Army Special Operations Command conducted airborne operations at Sicily Drop Zone to build esprit de corps, teamwork and physical fitness. To bolster competition, the first five of 15 lifts competed to see which unit could jump, pack and reach the rendezvous point the fastest. The 389th Military Intelligence Battalion took home the Jump Master Competition award.

On the third day, Soldiers from each battalion competed against one other in Ultimate Frisbee and kickball at Pope Field Hercules Stadium. The battalion to win the prize for kickball was the 528th Special Troops Battalion, while the 112th scored the unit trophy for Ultimate Frisbee.

The 528th (SO) (A) closed the week with Family and Community Day at Smith Lake Beach, where Soldiers and their loved ones enjoyed meeting community agencies, participating in Zumba, enjoying lunch from vendors and outdoor water activities. Soldiers and spouses also received certificate of achievements for their hard work and dedication.

After a week packed full of competitions, Vargas acknowledges the amount of togetherness built up amongst the brigade.

“Despite being the only Sustainment Brigade in all of Special Operations,” she says, “we can still make time for our Solders to take a break. With our extremely diverse brigade with Soldiers from all over the world, we are able to still come together, compete in various sporting competitions, fellowship and recognize our Soldiers and families who cultivate a wonderful Sentinel environment where the world’s best Soldiers, civilians and family members belong to.”

