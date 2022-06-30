363 ISRW/DO Professional Development – “Honing the Human Weapon System”

One team in the 363d Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Wing is dedicated to providing customized, tailored, and advanced development programs to foster career growth for Airmen and civilians through their professional development catalog.



Nested under the 363 ISRW Director of Operations Weapons & Tactics, the Professional Development team also known as the 363 ISRW/DO Tactics & Training, is set up to bring courseware to all of the squadrons, groups, and Wing Staff.



According to Kristofer Kipper, 363 ISRW/DO Weapons & Tactics assistant director, the types of course are placed into three categories or lines of effort: developing ISR Leaders, increasing Resiliency, and enhancing ISR Airmanship.



“Line of Effort (LOE) 1: Leadership Development” includes the following courses/initiatives:

• Flight Leader Development Course

• Supervisor Development Program



“LOE 2: ISR Airmanship” includes the following courses/initiatives:

• eCornell Critical Thinking Certificate

• Duke Innovation & Critical Thinking Certificate

• Integrity ISR Foundations of Analytic Writing

• Integrity ISR Critical Thinking for Analysts



“LOE3: Supportive Analytic Skills” includes courses/initiatives:

• eCornell Statistical Foundations Certificate

• Pro-Learn Project Management Course



“The Course Catalog enables the Groups to see what is available and gives an idea of when we are having our courses,” said Kipper. “However, all of the course announcements are sent out to the Groups as taskers, so we can get maximum participation.”



Last year, more than 300 Lions took advantage of these opportunities and the Wing invested approximately $237,000.00 on professional development courses for its Airmen and civilians. These courses included Business training, Analytical Writing and training from Cornell and Stanford University.



After being updated the past couple of months, the catalog has been approved.



“We are currently hosting a series of courses,” Kipper said. “Next year we're going to expand our Critical Thinking courseware to include a certificate program from Duke University. This course is a more basic version of the eCornell Critical Thinking Course and is better suited for our junior members.”



Kipper added that the team is also looking to expand into Data Science and Structured Analytical Techniques, so keep an eye out for that.



The new course catalog can be found on the 363 ISRW/DO confluence page, but it’s also sent out to the ISR groups for dissemination. The link can be found here:



“If you would like to take a course not in our catalog, this is very possible and happens more than you think,” Kipper said. “Just get ahold of the Professional Development team and we'll discuss options for getting the course for your people. If the course enhances your people and/or mission, it just may make it into future iterations of the Course Catalog.”



For more information on specific course, please see the Course Catalog. For any additional questions, contact Mr. Kristofer Kipper or e-mail the Wing DO Org box at 363ISRW.DOK.DOK@us.af.mil.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.30.2022 Date Posted: 06.30.2022