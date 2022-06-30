Ramstein AB Airmen celebrate Pride Month

Team Ramstein celebrated the many benefits that accompany diversity within the U.S. Air Force by hosting Pride Month events in June.



Celebrations included a Pride 5K Color Run and a Proud Voices panel discussion.



More than 115 participants and volunteers joined the first annual Pride 5K Color Run and left slightly more colorful than when they arrived.



“This is only the beginning,” promised Staff Sgt. Caitlin Camara, dental technician from the 86th Dental Squadron. “Since the pandemic, we haven’t had the opportunity to throw many celebrations like this. Now that we can again, we would like to make it a new annual tradition to support the community and we hope that it just gets bigger and better from here.”



The Proud Voices panel discussion included military and civilian Kaiserslautern Military Community members who volunteered to tell their stories and experiences, and educate Ramstein Airmen on the importance of LGBTQ+ pride and inclusion.



“The panel was created to provide a safe space for people to get support and answers to questions, whether it's how to come out to family and coworkers or just how to be supportive of LGBTQ+ peers, coworkers or loved ones,” said Senior Master Sgt. Monica Doctor, 786th Force Support Squadron first sergeant. “The event's goal was to provide the opportunity for connection, education, understanding, and even mentorship.”



As Pride Month comes to an end, the many hands that put these events together hope that respect and support continues throughout the year.



“These events benefit the KMC community overall, as we have a diverse population that serves within the area,” said Doctor. “Our varied experiences and backgrounds make it possible to accomplish everything we do at Ramstein AB. We will be better leaders, peers and humans for what we can learn from each other. Being inclusive is key to having open conversations about what makes us all unique and finding ways to grow together no matter what month it is.”

