Cherry Point Fuels Department Receives Award

Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry Point Fuels Department received two awards this year from the Naval Petroleum Office for its outstanding performance. The first award, Marine Corps Outstanding Fuels Facility of the Year, was presented to the Fuels Department as a whole, while the second was awarded individually to the fuel's civilian of the year.







To receive the Marine Corps Outstanding Fuels Facility of the Year award, the Fuels Department had to outshine every other Marine Corps fuel department.







“I knew that we had what it would take to be winners,” said Keith Dillon, the head of MCAS Cherry Point Fuels Department. “The Marines are always diligent in making sure work is done in a timely manner and done right.”







Some of the criteria for receiving this award was several thorough inspections that checked their training, safety, facilities engineering management, quality surveillance, inventory and accounting practices, and environmental management. With each of these inspections they passed with zero discrepancies, making MCAS Cherry Point the most outstanding station fuels department across the Corps.







In addition, the installation was recognized for having the Marine Corps Fuels Civilian of the Year. Mark Delong, a retired Marine Corps gunnery sergeant and current fuels distribution system inspector and fuels department supply technician, has been contributing to the mission on MCAS Cherry Point for the last 13 years.







In his submission for the award, Dillon wrote, “Mr. Delong’s ability to assist in the development of the Marines and civilians helped to produce one of the most proficient station fuels departments in the Marine Corps.”







Delong won against many other civilians through his countless hours of service, work ethic, and willingness to help others. However, Delong attributes this win to his team.







“I feel we deserve [the award], not only on my part, but because I’m just a small member of a big team,” Delong said.







Delong and Dillon agree that it takes a fully dedicated and proficient team in order to safely support 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, joint partners and other aviation partners which rely on MCAS Cherry Point for fuel.







“We continue to train and set our standards high. We will continue to take care of ourselves and our customers to maintain the state of readiness we have now,” Dillon said.

