NAVSUP WSS hosts international supply corps officers

NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support hosted 15 military officers from seven partner nations as part of the Navy Supply Corps School’s International Officer Supply Course, June 27-28, at Naval Support Activity Philadelphia.



The International Officer Supply Course helps international supply officers learn the culture of the United States and share best practices for conducting military logistics in a complex global environment. The course is modeled after training provided to U.S. defense personnel working in the supply and maintenance communities. It is designed to familiarize students with the organizational structure of the U.S. government, U.S. Navy, Naval Supply Systems Command, Defense Logistics Agency and their relationships to the foreign military sales process.



Rear Adm. Ken Epps, commander, NAVSUP WSS, spoke to the students about the importance of the class and the visit to NAVSUP WSS.



“You all are key leaders from your countries - our friends, allies and partners,” Epps said. “And your countries have invested a lot of resources and time in this effort, and our country is equally committed to supporting you all in the best way possible - making sure you’re getting the information and knowledge that you need to strengthen your programs and our strategic relationship.”



Subject-matter experts from across the command briefed the students and held discussions on several topics including: Foreign Military Sales operations and transportation, engineering, contracting, performance-based logistics, reporting of discrepancies and deficiencies, the Enhanced Freight Tracking System, the Repair of Repairables management system WebRoR, and an overview of the country program teams within Foreign Military Sales.



Security Assistance Foreign Representatives from Brazil and Australia, Cmdr. Cleber Santos and Luke Sturwohld respectively, also shared their experiences working within the U.S. Navy at NAVSUP WSS, which currently hosts 38 SAFRs from 20 countries. SAFRs work side by side with NAVSUP WSS employees and perform an integral role in supporting Foreign Military Sales programs.



The visit to Philadelphia is part of a three-week tour starting at the Navy Supply Corps School in Newport, Rhode Island, with trips to various military bases and cultural sites in and around Philadelphia; Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania; Norfolk, Virginia; and Washington, D.C. The tour was preceded by six weeks of primarily classroom-based instruction in Newport.



