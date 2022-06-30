Fort Sill says farewell to FA commandant

Photo By Christopher Wilson | BG Andrew D. Preston, commandant of the Field Artillery School and Army chief of...... read more read more Photo By Christopher Wilson | BG Andrew D. Preston, commandant of the Field Artillery School and Army chief of artillery, joins CPT Daniel Rogers, commander of A Battery, 1st Battalion, 258th Field Artillery, in affixing an award streamer to the company guidon during a ceremony honoring the unit in New Windsor, New York, Sept. 11, 2021. The Alexander Hamilton Award for 2020 was presented to the battery’s Soldiers recognizing them as the most outstanding National Guard Field Artillery Unit in the country (Photo by 1st. Lt. Steve Bissaint) see less | View Image Page

As a young lieutenant walking the corridors of Snow Hall, late to class because he couldn't find the classroom, he never imagined 32 years later he would be given the keys to the building.



Over a thousand lieutenants have completed the Basic Officers Leaders Course during Brig. Gen. Andrew D. Preston’s time as the 55th Chief of the Field Artillery. He poignantly points out not one of them had been born when he joined the Army.



Preston’s story begins at the University of Oklahoma where he studied pre-medicine. Because he excelled in academics, his parents and teachers encouraged him to pursue medicine, serving in the military hadn’t crossed his mind. However, during his senior year, he realized that medicine wasn’t what he wanted to do, rather he was merely following the path others set before him.



He spent some time thinking about his future and what he wanted to pursue. He soon realized he was intrigued with law enforcement — maybe a role with the FBI or Drug Enforcement Agency. He contacted both agencies and was informed that his current degree didn’t normally feed into law enforcement. They recommended spending time in the military or law enforcement to get some background, which would build his resume to be more competitive.



So, that's what he did.



Because the Army sounded more adventurous and included travel, he enlisted in 1990 as an 11B-Infantryman — and just like that, Spc. Preston began his career as a rifleman. The beginnings of his Army journey are proudly displayed today on the walls of his office. What he hadn’t counted on is how much he would enjoy the Army adventure.



His company commander at Fort Benning, Georgia, knew he had a college degree and recommended Preston attend Officer Candidate School. In those days, new officers didn't get a lot of choices — branch preference sheets were filled out but most did not get their first choice. Naturally, his first preference listed was Infantry; second, Field Artillery; and next, Armor. Any combat arms would work for him although he felt confident he would branch Infantry since he was a sergeant by that time.



But the Army had different plans and he branched artillery, which meant Preston was heading to Oklahoma. While not his first choice, he was thrilled with the prospects of Field Artillery because his girlfriend, at the time, lived in Oklahoma. That same girl is living in Butner House right now — his wife of 30 years.



Flash forward as the FA Chief shared one of his milestone memories. Serving as a Company Fire Support Officer with Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 505th Infantry Regiment, 82nd Airborne Division, his unit made the jump into the Joint Readiness Training Center, Fort Polk, Louisiana for its critical rotational exercise.



After assembling, his unit immediately started analyzing the situation and preparing for an expected armored counterattack. Preston’s Fire Support Team started by identifying where the enemy was expected to attack and where his troops would attack. Based on the rate of movement, they identified when to call for fire. The two were preoccupied with determining where they needed to see Fires. BG Preston remembers thinking, “It's a good thing we weren’t on the recon team because as we lay there engrossed in doing the calculus, suddenly a voice behind us says ‘what are y'all doing there?’”



“I turn around and it was Maj. Gen. Mike Steele, my division commander,” said Preston. “I had not met a lot of two-stars, and certainly this encounter was unexpected. I can't remember what I said, but I'm sure it wasn’t coherent or helpful. I stood up and began to explain to Steele what we were doing and how we were assessing anti-armor defense trigger points.”

In those days, officers wore branch identifiers on their uniform, so Preston had a lieutenant bar on one side and artillery on the other. However, Steele recognized Preston’s Expert Infantryman’s Badge.



“You’re artillery, but you've got an infantry badge. What's going on?” Steele asked.



Preston, a 2nd Lt. at the time, shared his journey from infantryman to FA officer with MG Steele.



“Well, what are you doing to get branched back into the infantry?” Steele asked.



Preston continued the story with a twinkle in his eye. He may have been young and a second lieutenant, but he wasn't stupid. He knew to be extremely careful with his response. He explained, he was at one of those crossroads where you must consider the impact of saying the wrong thing. In fact, you might get what you asked for. He was also mindful that Steele was infantry, and he certainly didn't want to insult him.



“I'm really not interested in going back to the infantry because I fell in love with the field artillery,” Preston told Steele. “I can go to all the infantry schools and wear all the infantry badges, but I've got a special skill set the infantry will never understand.”



Steele thought about it for a minute which provided a very uncomfortable pause.



“Well, I guess that's the right answer, lieutenant, carry on,” he replied.

Preston survived that conversation “after the forward observer sergeant with me, resuscitated me,” he joked.



“Thirty years in the artillery has been exciting, and even more so, especially right now,” Preston said. “All of the 1990s were spent training and organizing for large-scale ground combat and then, due to reasons we are all familiar with, there was a need to organize and train for counter-insurgency.”



That operation, with rare exception, was not an artillery fight as we think about artillery. There was some artillery fire, of course, in the initial invasion of Iraq and quite a bit fired in Afghanistan, but it was from firebases. For example, the battalion Preston commanded was organized as infantry and owned its own battlespace in Iraq for a year, essentially the same thing an infantry battalion would do.



“We only brought our guns to maintain them and practice on our days off, but we certainly weren't employing them at all,” the general continued. “Clearly, what is old is new here. We are, again, refocused on large-scale ground combat.”



What’s changed from the 1990s is the technology available and the ability to shoot artillery precisely, whether it be Excalibur or Precision Guidance Kits, Extended-Range, or some other munitions and systems in development, which allow the FA to engage the enemy at much greater ranges than ever before.



Preston spent his life in a Field Artillery branch that was out-ranged by the enemy's artillery. But he believes that's not going to be the case much longer.



“What hasn't changed is the 155 mm round weighs about 100 pounds. There is technology to measure the weather or calculate firing data, but that doesn’t change how big pieces are moved,” added Preston.



“There will always be a need for Field Artillerymen who are fit and capable of doing their job. What also hasn't changed is the five requirements for accurate fire. However, the ability to meet those five requirements has changed because more data is available at their fingertips,” Preston said.



“We have increased accurate means of computation immediately available,” said Preston. “The requirements are the same, and we still have to know where we are and where the enemy is. We must know our weapon data and the weather, and we also must be precise in computing our firing data. That hasn’t changed. The five requirements are enduring and universal regardless of the weapon system. Just as important, being physically fit is paramount because the 155 round still weighs 100 pounds.”



Regarding the Field Artillery modernization efforts, Preston did not miss the opportunity to recognize the valuable partnership with the Long-Range Precision Fires Cross-Functional Team and MG John Rafferty. He also added the advantage of being closely tied with the Capabilities Development and Integration Directorate into the equation.



He emphasized the future of the Field Artillery is playing out in Europe right now as Ukraine and Russia are slugging it out with heavy weapons; this is a Field Artillery fight, he said. In his opinion, and the opinion of many others, large-scale combat operations (LSCO) is what makes the branch continue to be imperative.



“The walls around here are littered with quotes from Napoleon to General George S. Patton and others. In the future they will be adorned with quotes of generals from today and future generals who say essentially the same thing,” predicted BG Preston.



He assures us that artillery will remain essential to LSCO; there's no other way around it. He believes in the future, we will be able to shoot farther, more accurately, and have sensors available to target precisely at ranges that you can't see with a pair of binoculars. The criticality of the Field Artillery to be on the battlefield will endure.



When asked what advice he would give a young Soldier or officer coming into the Field Artillery today, Preston says he often gives this advice — “You must be proficient. Remember, you will be the most knowledgeable Field Artilleryman or woman in whatever environment you are operating in,” said BG Preston. “So, you better know what you are talking about because that is the expectation, and it’s very dangerous if you don’t know.”



He included additional advice on the importance of being a professional, including staying physically fit.



“It’s difficult enough to lead without being out of shape, tired and unhealthy. All those things can hinder a person’s ability to bounce back from injuries and other things,” he said. “Physical and mental resilience is so important and much easier when you’re fit.”



He expressed the importance of living the Army values and having fun.



According to Preston, another thing that has not changed in the Field Artillery, or the Army, is the importance of knowing your people. Be aware of what’s going on in their lives. As the Chief of the Field Artillery, he can’t possibly have an awareness of everybody in the branch, he said. Yet, the squad and platoon leaders can, and do have the responsibility to know everyone in their organization, which remains imperative.



Everything comes full circle inside Snow Hall and the United States Army Field Artillery School for this FA Chief’s career. But now he says it’s time to move on and welcome the talent found in the force with their new ideas and fresh energy.



“My proudest moments in the Army are seeing those who have served under my command do well,” Preston said. “After over 30 years in the branch, the big moments for me are seeing them leading so well and continuing to excel.”