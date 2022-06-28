379th Expeditionary Security Forces Train in Agile Combat Employment

THUMRAIT AIR BASE, Oman -- The 379th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron defenders assigned to Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, tested their competence as multi-capable Airmen by putting into action the Air Force’s Agile Combat Employment model during Accurate Test 22, an exercise at Thumrait Air Base, Oman. Prior to their AT22 mission, defenders were trained to respond to emergency medical scenarios, learned how to independently program encrypted radios and rehearsed small unit tactics from vehicles and on foot.



Upon arrival at AT22, Security Forces personnel established security, developed a work and rest cycle and communicated their defense plan with other military members at Thumrait Air Base. Calling to mind the lessons learned operating in austere operating environments throughout the Global War on Terror, defenders drew on their multi-capable Airmen and security forces training to determine security priorities, confirm radio functionality and conduct flight-level training specific to their new location.



“Agile Combat Employment affords security forces the opportunity to operate within its strength,” said Capt. Paul Day, 379 ESFS officer in charge of ACE. “We leverage the expertise and tactics honed over years to execute the strategic vision of senior leaders. Security Forces has adapted to this new war fighting tactic to ensure the United States Air Force’s continued dominance of the air domain battle space.”



Traditionally a defenders’ mission is to provide uncompromising defense to support the base’s air tasking order and operations. Now, as part of the ACE concept, these defenders are prepared to provide resolute and short notice defense, anywhere in the world.



“ACE requires a certain state of mind,” said Staff Sgt. Nicholas Lawrence, security forces specialist, 379ESFS. “Which is really about embodying the warrior ethos.”



The defenders’ tasks for AT22 was to identify and recommend the mission essential equipment and weapons required, prepare it for loading in accordance with Air Force and partner nation requirements and remain accountable for the equipment through the exercise. In this forward deployed environment, defenders had the opportunity to hone their ACE skillsets and training.



“ACE allows us to remain flexible as defenders,” said Tech. Sgt. Kegan Hall, 379th ESFS flight chief. “Everyone came together to accomplish a task that’s outside our daily responsibilities but is well within our capabilities.”

