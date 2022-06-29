USS Makin Island Hosts BDOC Tours

SAN DIEGO (June 29, 2022) – Students attending the Basic Division Officer Course (BDOC) toured amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), June 29.

The visit was part of an ongoing tour scheduled with Makin Island, which began June 24 and is scheduled to end July 29.

Makin Island and its crew welcomed the students in order to apply the lessons learned inside the classroom to real life experience. BDOC is a nine week course designed to provide training for future division officers to flourish once they are aboard a ship. The BDOC curriculum covers the basics of engineering, division officer fundamentals, damage control, and navigation seamanship for surface warfare officers (SWO).

“Soon these officers will lead a division of Sailors and be trusted to drive the ship.” said. Cmdr. Leonardo Giovannelli, commanding officer of Mariner Skills Training Center Pacific. “The opportunity to get hands-on experience with the waterfront really brings the curriculum to life. It enables the junior officer to see the techniques and skills that are being taught in class.”

The tour was focused on three main departments. Students were taught the daily operations of engineering, deck seamanship and combat systems while being introduced to the Sailors who work in their respective locations.

“Remaining ‘mission ready’ is the number one priority,” said Lt. Cmdr. Alan Ratzel, Makin Island’s training officer. “We can only do that, as a crew, if our division officers are experienced in all aspects of the ship.”

Having an opportunity to examine spaces and equipment aboard the ship tied into lessons stressed earlier in the BDOC course, providing the tour group a tangible experience which goes hand-in-hand with school house discussions.

“This tour is very beneficial because they’re able to see and apply what they learned in the classroom and actually see what we do on Makin Island,” said Ensign Brendon Garcia, a division officer from Makin Island’s deck department.

Makin Island is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.29.2022 Date Posted: 06.30.2022 08:33 Story ID: 424111 Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Makin Island Hosts BDOC Tours, by SA Joshua Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.