    CNIC Office of the Inspector General team 'Gets Real, Gets Better,' meets for symposium

    CNIC Office of the Inspector General team ‘Gets Real, Gets Better,’ meets for symposium

    Photo By Chief Petty Officer Brian Morales

    DC, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2022

    Story by Chief Petty Officer Brian Morales 

    Commander, Navy Installations Command

    WASHINGTON, D.C.— Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC) Office of the Inspector General (OIG) teams met for an annual symposium at the historic Washington Navy Yard, June 22 – 24.

    This year’s theme for the symposium was based on the Chief of Naval Operations’ latest strategy and call to action for the Navy, “Get Real, Get Better.”

    “As you know, the Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Michael Gilday, released his new strategy ‘Get Real, Get Better,’ which is about scaling Navy-proven leadership behaviors and problem-solving skills broadly across the Navy to achieve consistently strong performance—thus closing the gap between our best and worst performers,” said Mr. Timothy Bridges, CNIC’s executive director. “In keeping with the theme of this week’s symposium, I am asking for all of us to Get Real, Get Better, and Get it Done.”

    This year’s symposium also marks the first time region and headquarters OIG teams were able to assemble in person since the COVID-19 pandemic. Throughout COVID-19, meetings were held via MS Teams as mandated by health protection conditions and regional restrictions of movement.

    CNIC’s OIG team’s mission is to promote efficiency and effectiveness while detecting and deterring fraud, waste, abuse & mismanagement for programs that service the fleet, fighter and family, stated Mr. Michael Pope, CNIC Inspector General.

    During the symposium, CNIC’s OIG team received policy updates, report insights and guidance on focus group methodologies from the Office of the Naval Inspector General staff: Ms. Cheryl Miller, Chief of Staff; Capt. Dan Valascho; Lt. Cmdr. Tara Smallridge; Ms. Terrie Riley; and Ms. Tracy Cobert.

    Topics covered were:
    • Habits of Successful IGs
    • Hotlines/Investigation: What’s Working/What’s Not?
    • DoD Hotline completion reports
    • Inspections, evaluations and oversight
    • The Command Inspection Program
    • Oversight: What’s Working/What’s Not?
    • Case management
    • Investigation report review process
    • Building the strategy

    Attendees of the symposium also discussed: abuse of authority, military pay issues, military whistleblower reprisal, command climate and family advocacy program related topics.

    Commander, Navy Installations Command oversees 48,000 employees located around the world and is charged with sustaining the fleet, enabling the fighter and supporting the family. For more news from CNIC, visit www.cnic.navy.mil or follow the command’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

