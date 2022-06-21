All-Marine Running Team edged out by Royal Navy in Plymouth Half-Marathon

PLYMOUTH, England -- The All-Marine Running Team competed in Britain's Ocean City Half Marathon, Sunday for the Warriors Across the Sea Cup, a rotating trophy that goes to the co-ed winning team every year. The British victory this year brought an end to the three-year U.S. winning streak, leaving the cup in Plymouth.



The eight-member team was led by Col. Joseph Galvin, judge advocate for II Marine Expeditionary Force. Galvin has competed in the Warriors Across the Sea Challenge 10 times. The other members include Maj. Ken Hampshire, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency; Capt. Kyle King, 3rd Battalion 11th Marines; Capt. Justin Weaver, Marine Aviation Training Support Group 22; 1st Lt. Luke Gilman, Marine Air Support Squadron 1; 1st Lt. Grace Jenkins, University of Hawaii Reserve Officer Training Corps; 1st Lt. Genevieve Heaps, Combat Logistics Battalion 3; 1st Lt. Alixandra Valenti, Combat Logistics Regiment 17.



King is a military world games and olympic trials qualifier and clocked in at 1 hour and 10 minutes, Sunday. King took the overall third place title and second for the armed forces competition. Hampshire and Weaver followed behind rounding out the top three men for the team at 1 hour and 13 minutes and 1 hour and 16 minutes respectively.



The female athletes were also led by the Royal Navy with Valenti in second crossing the finish at 1 hour and 25 minutes. Jenkins and Heaps packed up not far behind rounding out the trio at 1 hour and 28 minutes.



Strong performances were also shown by Gilman and Galvin crossing the line at 1 hour and 18 minutes and 1 hour and 23 minutes.



The team’s success didn’t come without challenges. This year’s course presented 254 feet of elevation change. It was about 54 degrees at the 8:15 a.m. start with 9 mph winds, and no more than 57 degrees at the finish atop the Plymouth Hoe. Along with their training sched¬ules, all eight of this year’s athletes are serving in active-duty roles. The impressive bunch is recognized for the extraordinary commitment of Marine-athletes.



The two teams will face-off again this year in Washington D.C. at the Marine Corps Marathon in October. The teams will toe the line on October 30th.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.21.2022 Date Posted: 06.30.2022 09:24 Story ID: 424107 Location: PLY, GB Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, All-Marine Running Team edged out by Royal Navy in Plymouth Half-Marathon, by Sgt Claudia Nix, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.