Partnership Forged in Fire

Photo By Aaliyah Essex | 220629-N-XS877-6546 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY NAPLES, Italy (June 29, 2022) Naval...... read more read more Photo By Aaliyah Essex | 220629-N-XS877-6546 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY NAPLES, Italy (June 29, 2022) Naval Support Activity Naples’ Fire and Emergency Services members pose with Italian firefighting authorities after extinguishing fires in the area surrounding Carney Park in Pozzuoli, Italy, on June 29, 2022. NSA Naples is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where there are needed, when they are needed to ensure security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Aaliyah Essex) see less | View Image Page

NAPLES, Italy - U.S. Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples’ Fire and Emergency Services (FES), Security department, Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR), and Public Works joined Italian fire professionals to fight local fires in the Pozzuoli area of Italy that began on Monday, June 27.



The fires began in the hills of Pozzuoli around 1:00 a.m. and spread around the area. By 6:00 p.m., multiple fires had spread to the perimeter of Carney Park.



In response, NSA Naples halted public access to Carney Park and deployed a force of U.S. Navy military, federal and local national firefighters to the facilities to monitor the approaching blaze.



As fires grew, Italian air operations, volunteers, and the Protezione Civile Regione Campania (Civil Protection of the Campania Region) partnered with FES to put out the fires.



“The operation [was] challenging with the environment and the winds that we have out here. But the team work of all the parties, between the Italian authorities [and] the U.S. authorities coming together to work as one has really made this successful,” said NSA Naples’ Fire Chief Nicholas Panzica.



Italian authorities brought in helicopters and fire trucks, with multiple regional aircraft attacking the blaze from the sky. This task was made easier with the use of a water tank, sprinkler systems, and resources provided by MWR park staff and FES.



The team was able to contain the fire at the perimeter of the park and prevent it from crossing the park’s gate.



Fires were fully extinguished on the park perimeter by Wednesday, June 29. As a result of the quick work between the U.S. Navy and Italian firefighting authorities, there were no injuries to NSA Naples personnel or community members.



“Everything has worked in our favor. This really shows how, when we combine our forces […] we can provide the best services to our communities. Anything the U.S Navy can do to assist with that, we are always readily available,” Panzica added.



With the teamwork successfully suppressing fires surrounding the park, Italian authorities requested to use the park to help put out fires around the Pozzuoli area.



"We had a positive collaboration, the U.S. Navy supported us tremendously. They were very welcoming. This is a relationship that will surely continue to benefit both parties,” said Dott.ssa Claudia Campobasso, Civil Protection Manager for Emergency and Post Emergency.

To support efforts, NSA Naples’ Security Department ensured that the park was secure to prevent potential safety issues. MWR helped by providing personnel with food and water. Public Works ensured all emergency operations were not delayed by providing close monitoring of the park’s hydrant systems and water supply.

“MWR appreciates the support of NSA and local national fire professionals as we worked to get the park back to a safe and usable space for our community,” said Community Recreation Director Chris Kasparek.

The fire burned over large areas of vegetation in the hills of Pozzuoli but could have been much worse without the joint efforts between the U.S. Navy and Italian firefighting authorities.

“It is in these types of scenarios where we really see the power of the partnership between our Italian hosts and the U.S. Navy,” said Capt. James Stewart, commanding officer of NSA Naples. “The quick response from our base fire departments, and the collaborative support we received from both ground and air assets from our Italian partners, is a strong example of how close and beneficial our relationship is. We can accomplish incredible tasks when we work together.”

NSA Naples is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed, when they are needed to ensure security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility.



For more news about NSA Naples and the Sailors who serve onboard the installation, please follow us on Instagram @NSANaples and Facebook at facebook.com/NSANaples/.