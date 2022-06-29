19th ESC welcomes BG Crist as commander

CAMP WALKER, Republic of Korea – After leading the Army’s largest forward-deployed sustainment command for the past two years, Brig. Gen. Steven L. Allen relinquished command of 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command to Brig. Gen. Frederick L. Crist in a ceremony at Kelly Fitness Center.

With formations representing the subordinate battalions behind them, Allen handed the command colors to Lt. Gen. Willard M. Burleson III, commanding general, Eighth Army, who then presented them to Crist as the new commander. Crist then entrusted the colors to Command Sgt. Maj. Chad M. Peters, command sergeant major, 19th ESC, to complete the traditional passing of the colors.

Crist comes to 19th ESC from the U.S. Army Transportation School in Fort Lee, Va., where he served as the commandant and the U.S. Army Chief of Transportation. Crist is joined in Korea by his wife Angela and two children Chamberlain and Charlotte.

“I am confident you are the right leader to continue this legacy of excellence here,” said Burleson of Crist. “Much has been achieved, but there is also much left to be done. I have faith and trust you are the right leader to command the outstanding 19th ESC.”

Crist thanked Allen and his wife Janelle for their efforts at 19th ESC and in the Daegu community, while also embracing the challenge ahead.

“Thank you for this opportunity, and entrusting me with this mission and tremendous responsibility,” said Crist. “I’m truly honored to join this winning team. Team 19 has a tremendous reputation for excellence and positive command climate.”

After thanking his family, as well as the Soldiers and civilians of 19th ESC, Allen looked back on his time in command.

“Janelle and I consider Daegu our home away from home and we generously appreciate your warm welcome,” said Allen. “We have had the opportunity to build many fond memories and the solidarity of friendships we will cherish for many years to come.”

Although he relinquished command, Allen isn’t going far for his next assignment. On Camp Humphreys, Allen will serve as the J4 Director at U.S. Forces-Korea and in a similar capacity for United Nations Command and Combined Forces Command.

“Thank you for your tireless service to our Army,” Burleson said to Allen. “Your efforts here will leave a lasting positive impact on this command.”

19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command serves as the primary element for the U.S. Army sustainment enterprise in Korea, with subordinate units spread across the peninsula.

