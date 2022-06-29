Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Flood risk management project planned for Merriam, Kansas

    Photo By Reagan Zimmerman | Representatives from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas City District, the City...... read more read more

    MERRIAM, KS, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2022

    Story by Reagan Zimmerman 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas City District

    On June 29, 2022, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas City District, and the City of Merriam, Kansas, signed a design agreement to begin design on a series of floodwalls and levees to reduce flood risk in the Merriam community.

    The project will involve constructing up to 6.5-foot-tall floodwalls and 6-foot-high levees for around 1.5 miles from Shawnee Mission Parkway to Merriam Drive. It will also require modifications to the Merriam Bridge and other utility modifications.

    The agencies have been working together since the early 2000s to determine feasibility and develop a conceptual design for this project. Signing the Design Agreement paves the way for the on-ground realization of this conceptual design effort.

    “This project is a great opportunity for partnership in our community to reduce flood risk. We know flood risk will always remain, but this project will solidify our local partnerships, improve our communication, and allow our employees to make a difference in the KC metro area,” said Col. Travis Rayfield, Kansas City District commander.

    The primary objectives of the project are to reduce flood risks and hazards in the community, minimize impacts to human safety, health and welfare, minimize environmental impacts and maximize economic benefits to the community.

    Col. Travis Rayfield, commander, Kansas City District, signed the agreement for USACE, and Bob Pape, mayor, signed the agreement for the City of Merriam.

    This work, Flood risk management project planned for Merriam, Kansas, by Reagan Zimmerman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

