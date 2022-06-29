168th Wing Contracting receives Mission Execution Team Award

The 168th Mission Support Contracting, Alaska Air National Guard at Eielson Air Force Base, received the Mission Execution Contracting Team Award.



The Executive Director of Acquisitions, Ms. Efstathia Fragogiannis, recognizes the achievements and contributions of the contracting and cooperative agreement workforce for their continuing and exceptional commitment in support of the nation through the annual Excellence in Contracting and Agreements Awards Program (ECAAP). These awards recognize the contributions of the contracting and cooperative agreement National Guard Enterprise professionals within the 54 States, Territories, and the District of Columbia that have singularly and collectively achieved exceptional success during the previous fiscal year across twenty different categories.



The 168th Mission Support Contracting Team with the AK ANG was amongst this year’s winners of the Mission Execution Team Award in recognition of their exceptional service support to the USPFO-AK, NGB, which effectively increased sustainability.



“I am truly proud of the 168th’s accomplishments and looking forward to next year’s achievements! We have a tremendous group of outstanding contracting professionals across the 54 who deserve to be recognized,” said Fragogiannis.



The 168th was also nominated and endorsed by Fragogiannis for the 2021 Secretary of the Army Award for Excellence in Contracting – Outstanding Unit – Directorate of Contracting Award for outstanding innovation and unflappable determination under adversity.



The Mission Execution Contracting award honors contracting units that have increased the annual volume of contract awards in support of cognizant organizations, significantly improved the turnaround time of approval documents, and completed non-programmed or emergency procurements in an expedited manner to further mission execution. The award also acknowledges National Guard contracting offices assisting other contracting offices in completing contract actions, policies, and procedures when in need of additional staffing members.



With a team in mind, the arctic contracting unit brought their expertise to the state of Alaska and completed the 176th airlift wing’s architecture-design project. The critical hangar supports pararescue operations across the state of Alaska and in support of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command.



The 168th Wing contracting team demonstrated exemplary performance through highly detailed achievements while up against international pandemic challenges.



A significant mission accomplishment ensuring the KC-135 on-time delivery of air refueling and transport in support of the Department of Defense’s Arctic strategy included preventing the loss of de-icing operations and combatting arctic conditions with the rapid deployment of contracting procedures.



These airmen provide contracting support to a broad spectrum of missions throughout the state of Alaska and around the world.



The team ensures contracts are reviewed and updated while adhering to regulations. Their customer servicer mindset led to identifying a solution replacing contract support with an obligation reimbursement document. The team’s ingenuity reduced all parties’ administrative burden on saving operational hours while ensuring adequate quarters for Airmen conducting critical training at Eielson Air Force Base.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.29.2022 Date Posted: 06.29.2022 17:18 Story ID: 424075 Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE , AK, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 168th Wing Contracting receives Mission Execution Team Award, by SMSgt Julie Avey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.