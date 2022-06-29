Spc. Johnson, Texas' Best Warrior

AUSTIN, Texas – Texas Army National Guard’s Spc. Nickalus T. Johnson, continuously follows and meets his goals, quietly accelerating toward the next challenge. He completed his Army Advanced Individual Training in 2020. In two years, he has been recognized as one of the best 13 junior enlisted warriors in the National Guard.

Johnson, a Combat Engineer in the 836th Sapper Co., 111th Engineer Battalion, 176th Engineer Brigade, 36th Infantry Division, Texas National Guard, recently competed at the state and regional level for Best Warrior Competition, which challenged Airmen and Soldiers from across the force to test their tactical and technical skills, including professional military knowledge, marksmanship, land navigation and physical fitness. Johnson humbly placed in top categories and will move on to represent the Lone Star State at the national-level Best Warrior Competition.

Johnson learned resiliency at a young age moving from state to state before arriving in Texas.

“I am from a small town at the top of the Texas Panhandle,” said Johnson. “I was born in Guymon, Oklahoma, lived in Southeast Colorado, and then we moved to Texas.”

Johnson went to school in Gruver, Texas, a town of about 1,200 people. He spent his time working on his family’s cattle ranch and playing football.

“I liked working on the ranch, but I don’t talk about [living on the ranch] as much as other people,” Johnson said. “I like the military to be my focus, instead of what I did before the military.”

Presently, Johnson is preparing for the national competition. His daily routine includes studying military history, weapons familiarization, and physical training. When he first joined the military, he didn’t have intentions of participating in the Best Warrior Competition.

“I didn’t really know what the National Guard was when I was in high school,” said Johnson. “From an early age, everyone in my family pushed me to go to college. When a recruiter came in and said I could go to college while serving in the military, I was sold.”

Johnson enlisted into the Texas National Guard as a high school junior and was part of the split training option program which allows 17-year-old juniors to join the Guard, with parental consent, while still in high school. In this program, he attended monthly drills with pay while still attending high school, allowing him to run in varsity track and participate in academic competitions.

The Split Training Option allows 17-year-old juniors in high school to join the Army Reserves or the Army National Guard, training as a senior with a local unit one weekend per month. They get paid for staying in shape and keeping on track to graduate. The summer following graduation, soldiers attend Advanced Individual Training and train for their respective Guard job (MOS).

Taking a rancher’s work ethic he learned in Gruver, Johnson now serves in the Texas National Guard and is in Rudder’s Rangers, a unique training company in Texas A&M University’s Corps of Cadets.

“I have goals, and I know what I need to do to accomplish those goals,” said Johnson. “I think I’ll make a career out of the military. I’d like to go to Ranger School and the Special Forces Qualification Course.”

Johnson continues to showcase resiliency, balancing academics, military service, and extra participation like the current Best Warrior Competition. He passed all his classes at TAMU while being in charge of four soldiers at his unit in San Angelo, Texas.

“When I went to the state-level Best Warrior Competition, I had finals the same week,” Johnson said. “My physics and calculus professors were understanding and allowed me to adjust when I would take my exams. I have the mindset that won’t let me quit.”

After the spring semester of his sophomore year, Johnson continued to add to his responsibilities. He became a platoon sergeant for Rudder’s Randers, signed a contract to become a cadet through the TAMU (spell out) ROTC program, and won the Texas Best Warrior Competition.

The Army Reserve Officer Training Corps is an educational program that combines college electives in Military Science with practical and unmatched leadership training. Through this training Cadets can pursue the best academic plan for their needs while ensuring they meet all the requirements for commissioning as an Army Officer.

“On the weekends, I log into the Army Learning Management System to do professional development courses while my college friends go to parties,” Johnson said. “It is worth it though. I’m working towards a bigger goal.”

Because of his performance with the 176th Engineer Brigade, Johnson was able to attend Sapper Leader School, a 28-day course designed to create “elite” combat engineers.

“During my first annual training, I was named the MVP of my team, which earned me an opportunity to attend Sapper School” Johnson said. “[Sapper School] was definitely the hardest thing I’ve done, so far.”

Johnson’s endless determination has earned him many opportunities in the military. Due to Sapper Leader Course, and military experiences contributed to Johnson’s preparation for the challenges of being in the Best Warrior Competition and as a leader in the National Guard.

“I hope me making it this far motivates other people to go for their goals,” Johnson said. “I wasn’t the most physically fit at basic combat training, and I’m not that great of a planner. I just won't quit.”

Johnson credits his professional and academic achievements to his upbringing and spirituality.

“I went to a small Lutheran Church, just outside of Gruver,” said Johnson. “When I was stressed out during basic braining, I would say a little prayer. I couldn’t have accomplished this without someone watching my back.”

The national-level Best Warrior Competition will take place July 22-29, 2022, in Smyrna, Tennessee. Johnson is currently training and has been mentored by fellow Aggie and winner of the Texas National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2020, Jacob Arndt.

