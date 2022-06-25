Hill Air Show thrills huge crowds

Photo By Cynthia Griggs | A view of the crowd at the Warriors Over the Wasatch Air & Space Show June 25, 2022,...... read more read more Photo By Cynthia Griggs | A view of the crowd at the Warriors Over the Wasatch Air & Space Show June 25, 2022, held at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cynthia Griggs) see less | View Image Page

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah --

The 2022 Warriors Over the Wasatch Air and Space Show at Hill AFB came to an end this past weekend where hundreds of thousands of visitors converged on the base to see dozens of military and civilian aerial performers and exhibits.



Military performers featured this year included U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds aerial demonstration squadron, the F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team, and the U.S. Army Golden Knights parachute team.



For the first time since being assigned to Hill Air Force Base in 2019, the F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team performed for its home crowd.



Maj. Kristin “Beo” Wolfe, demo team commander and pilot, said she was excited to finally perform for the home crowd.



For youth visiting the 2022 Hill Air and Space Show, there was more to do than watch aerial performers and visit static aircraft displays, as STEM City made its return.



STEM City, offered an entire hangar filled with interactive exhibits, including giant video games, drones, robots, virtual reality, welding simulators, rocket launching and much more.



New to the lineup, this year was “Roving With Perseverance,” which featured models of NASA’s Mars Perseverance rover and Ingenuity helicopter. Perseverance’s six-wheeled lookalike is as big as a car, while Ingenuity’s double highlights just how small the history-making rotorcraft is.



Air show officials landed one of the most popular air show announcers in the industry.



Danny Clisham, a dynamic announcer known for fresh, lively and knowledge-based commentary brought his crowd-stirring style.



For those who missed it, both days of the show were live streamed via the base’s Facebook page. Visit www.facebook.com/hillairforcebase and scroll the timeline to June 25 or 26 to view it.



The Hill Air Show takes place every other year. It is one of the largest military shows in the country and the largest single event in Utah.



Hill is currently planning to hold another show in 2024.