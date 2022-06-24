3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team bids farewell to Bronco 6

Courtesy Photo | The 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division Commander Col. Rob Shaw...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division Commander Col. Rob Shaw poses for a picture with his wife and kids upon the conclusion of the Bronco Brigade change of command ceremony between himself and outgoing commander Col. Josh Bookout at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, June 24, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Cera Rodney) see less | View Image Page

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii - The 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division Commander Col. Josh Bookout relinquished command of the Bronco Brigade to Col. Rob Shaw during a change of command ceremony at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, June 24, 2022.



Bookout assumed command in the summer of 2020 and led the brigade through COVID-19 uncertainties, a demanding training cycle that included the first Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center rotation, and Operation Pathways exercises across six countries.



During Bookout’s remarks, he joked about how old brigade commanders looked when he was a young officer, and how he became that old brigade commander. He shared how the Broncos became the most cohesive team he has ever been a part of, and the different groups across the division that supported the brigade. He closed by thanking his Family, and coupled it with a quote for the Soldiers on the field.



“I love the quote by Albert Einstein that says, ‘strive not to be a success, but rather to be of value.’ Broncos, I hope that I’ve been of value to you during our time in service. I value all of you, and will forever cherish my time in this great brigade.”



Bookout’s next assignment is the inspector general for North Carolina assigned to the National Guard Bureau with duty at Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina.



Maj. Gen. Joseph Ryan, the 25th ID commander, acknowledged the large group in attendance and the turbulent global events surrounding the Army before focusing on three points. He highlighted Bookout as an exceptional leader, he expressed pride for Shaw and noted their long history together, and closed by thanking the Broncos for their commitment to the Army mission across the Indo-Pacific.



“To the Broncos that are out here on this field, that’s what this ceremony is really about, it’s really about them,” Ryan said. “The continuity of command is all good, and Rob Shaw is going to take the Bronco Brigade and lead it with compassion, and care, and commitment, and competence just like Josh Bookout has the last two years.”



Shaw comes to Hawaii from the Army War College after commanding with the 173rd Sky Soldiers and the Ranger Regiment.



Shaw’s comments were succinct as he thanked the Bookouts for all their help in the transition to Hawaii, and then acknowledged the Broncos and the Families that support them.



“To the Soldiers and Families of the Bronco Brigade, I am truly humbled by the opportunity of service in this unit and the important time for our country. My commitment to you is that I will work every day to earn the privilege of command. I look forward to the contributions we’ll make together, to the storied history of this great division.”



Shaw’s change of command comes at a busy time for the 3IBCT. Over the next couple months the Broncos will support exercises Garuda Shield in Indonesia and Cartwheel in Fiji, wrapping up the Operation Pathways series for the brigade.