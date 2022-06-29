Photo Essay: 2022 Fort McCoy NCO Academy training operations

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Students with the Fort McCoy Noncommissioned Officer Academy conduct training...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Students with the Fort McCoy Noncommissioned Officer Academy conduct training operations near the campus of the academy June 10, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The academy was activated at Fort McCoy in 1988. It was dedicated and named after Staff Sgt. Todd R. Cornell, an Army Reserve Soldier from Menomonee Falls, Wis., who was killed while serving in Iraq in 2004. The academy trains hundreds of Soldiers each year in the Basic Leader Course and the Battle Staff Noncommissioned Officer Course. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Students with the Fort McCoy Noncommissioned Officer Academy conduct training operations near the campus of the academy June 10, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis.



The academy was activated at Fort McCoy in 1988. It was dedicated and named after Staff Sgt. Todd R. Cornell, an Army Reserve Soldier from Menomonee Falls, Wis., who was killed while serving in Iraq in 2004.



The academy trains hundreds of Soldiers each year in the Basic Leader Course and the Battle Staff Noncommissioned Officer Course.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



