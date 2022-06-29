WBAMC PFPC Annual Report

William Beaumont Army Medical Center's Patient and Family Partnership Council (PFPC) meets once a quarter. The meetings are broadcast on Facebook for access by TRICARE beneficiaries so they can learn about issues affecting healthcare delivery. A report is sent to the Defense Health Agency with suggestions and actions taken to improve the patient experience.



This year’s report, resulted in pharmacy process improvements that reduced the amount of time patients spent waiting at pharmacies. The Exceptional Family Member Program, known as EFMP, resumed its in-person operations and made customer service improvements. Additionally, birth registration is relocating closer to the Defense Enrollment Eligibility Reporting System (DEERS) office to improve efficiency for the beneficiaries.



The following topics were covered over the year: general information updates about the hospital, access to care, pharmacy changes, TRICARE changes, Red Cross volunteer opportunities, MHS GENESIS, primary care changes, wellness program information, behavioral health resources, ministry and pastoral care services, EFMP, and COVID-19 information.

At the PFPC council sessions, beneficiaries were able to participate in conversations with healthcare personnel about ways to enhance their patient experience. The PFPC will continue on Facebook quarterly as a means of making it easily accessible for patients. Virtually, patients may participate, ask questions, and provide suggestions for improving the patient experience.



The Defense Health Agency established the PFPC to facilitate open communication between beneficiaries and military medical facilities to enhance the patient experience. Beneficiaries may contact Patient Experience at 915-742-2692 to learn more about the next meeting and how they can contribute to improving the patient experience at WBAMC and its associated clinics.

