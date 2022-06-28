USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) holds Change of Command ceremony

TARANTO, Italy - Cmdr. Greg Page, commanding officer of Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98), turned over command to Cmdr. Lawrence Heyworth IV in a ceremony held in Taranto, Italy, June 28.



Forrest Sherman successfully completed several major exercises and operations throughout Cmdr. Page’s tour, including Cutlass Fury 21, Frontier Sentinel, and a surge deployment in support of U.S. Naval Forces Europe and regional partners and allies earlier this year. During the deployment, Forrest Sherman completed over 200 hours of flight operations, 11 drills with NATO Allies and partners, six strait transits and six replenishments-at-sea. The drills required close coordination of maneuvering operations, cross-deck flight operations, and flashing light and flag-hoist drills with navies from Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, The Netherlands, Poland and Sweden.



“The pace has been fast and furious. I’ve asked a lot of the Sailors aboard this mighty warship and they continue to step up to the plate and crush every obstacle that comes their way,” said Page. “This crew rose to the occasion and executed an extremely successful surge deployment and quickly made preparations to deploy as the flagship for SNMG2. It takes a special group of people to accomplish everything this crew has accomplished and it has been a pleasure to lead the men and women of Forrest Sherman.”



Cmdr. Heyworth, who assumed command as part of the Navy surface force’s fleet-up model, had served as the ship’s executive officer since December 2020.



“It has been inspiring to see the tremendous work that the Forrest Sherman crew puts in every day and how successful the ship has been and continues to be,” said Heyworth. “I look forward to being a part of the continued success of this incredibly hardworking crew, and I am honored to serve as their commanding officer.”



Heyworth graduated from the United States Naval Academy and received his commission in 2005. A surface warfare officer, Heyworth previously served at sea aboard USS Chung-Hoon (DDG 93), USS Fort McHenry (LSD 43), and USS Winston S. Churchill (DDG 81). He commanded USS Sentry (MCM 3) from December 2015 to April 2017. His shore duty assignments include the Navy's Office of Legislative Affairs and the United States Naval Academy.



Page’s next assignment will be as commanding officer, Afloat Training Group Norfolk.



USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet, to defend U.S., allied and partner interests.



For over 80 years, U.S. Naval Forces Europe-U.S. Naval Forces Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF) has forged strategic relationships with allies and partners, leveraging a foundation of shared values to preserve security and stability.



Headquartered in Naples, Italy, NAVEUR-NAVAF operates U.S. naval forces in the U.S. European Command (USEUCOM) and U.S. Africa Command (USAFRICOM) areas of responsibility. U.S. Sixth Fleet is permanently assigned to NAVEUR-NAVAF, and employs maritime forces through the full spectrum of joint and naval operations.



