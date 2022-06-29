Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division, Keyport Conducts Change of Command

Photo By Lonnie Collier | KEYPORT, Wash. (June 24, 2022) - Rear Adm. Kevin Byrne, commander, Naval Surface...... read more read more Photo By Lonnie Collier | KEYPORT, Wash. (June 24, 2022) - Rear Adm. Kevin Byrne, commander, Naval Surface Warfare Center and Naval Undersea Warfare Center, addresses the audience during a change of command for NUWC Division, Keyport. Capt. Jon Moretty turns over command to Capt. Clinton Hoskins at a ceremony held at the U.S. Naval Undersea Museum in Keyport, Wash. This was the 42nd change of command for NUWC Division, Keyport. NUWC Division, Keyport provides advanced technical capabilities for test and evaluation, in-service engineering, maintenance and industrial base support, fleet material readiness and obsolescence management for undersea warfare to expand America’s undersea dominance. (U.S. Navy Photo by Shayna Gosney/Released). see less | View Image Page

KEYPORT, Wash. (June 24, 2022) – Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division, Keyport (NUWC) conducted a change of command ceremony on Friday, June 24 at the U.S. Naval Undersea Museum in Keyport, WA. Capt. Jon Moretty was relieved by Capt. Clint Hoskins as the commanding officer of NUWC Division, Keyport.



Rear Adm. Kevin Byrne, commander of Naval Surface Warfare Center and Naval Undersea Warfare Center, presided at the ceremony and acknowledged the strong leadership and direction provided by Capt. Moretty during his three and a half years as commanding officer of NUWC Division, Keyport.



Rear Adm. Byrne mentioned that Keyport never once shut its doors, even during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and how Capt. Moretty found ways to keep the command moving forward by quickly implementing telework policies.



Moretty took command of NUWC Division, Keyport in 2018 and expressed his pride in all that the command has accomplished. His admiration for the staff at Keyport and the important work they do in support of the warfighter was clear in his closing remarks as commanding officer.



“Daily I was amazed by the technically advanced work you do and energized by the determination and commitment each of you have to the Sailor on the pointy end of the spear,” said Moretty. “On more than one occasion, I walked away after seeing a technology demonstration thinking, ‘thank God these engineers are on our team.’”



This change of command carried added emotion for Moretty as it was also his retirement from the Navy after 33 years of service. Moretty enlisted in 1989 and spent four years as an Electricians Mate in the submarine fleet before being accepted into Oregon State University where he earned a naval commission upon graduating.



After taking command, Hoskins remarked that he is well aware of the quality of command he is inheriting and the talented people that work there.



“This command is comprised of creative and motivated individuals and I am honored to be joining such an amazing team. Our nation and Navy face real-world challenges and I look forward to tackling them,” said Hoskins.



This was the 42nd change of command for NUWC Division, Keyport. As one of two divisions of the NUWC Division, Keyport’s mission is focused on developing and applying advanced technical capabilities to test, evaluate, field, and maintain undersea warfare systems and related defense assets. These advanced technical capabilities directly support the full spectrum of Navy undersea programs.



For more information, visit: https://www.navsea.navy.mil/Home/Warfare-Centers/NUWC-Keyport/