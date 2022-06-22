Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Reserve finance expert receives Assistant SECARMY award

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2022

    Story by Sgt. 1st Class Deziree Lau 

    99th Readiness Division

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, N.J. – Kevin Brew, chief of accounting for the Army Reserve's 99th Readiness Division, received the Assistant Secretary of the Army Financial Management and Comptroller award June 22.

    “We submitted Brew for the award, which is a three star-level award. He is the only U.S Army Reserve recipient of this year's award,” shared Douglas Coppola, 99th RD director of Resource Management.

    Each year, the ASA FM&C holds an awards board and asks each Army component - active duty, national guard and reserve - to submit candidates for nominations.

    “This is the first time in my five years here with the 99th RD that someone is receiving this award,” Coppola said. “And I’ve submitted nominations every year."

    “One word comes to mind – humbled,” said Brew. “It’s truly a team effort. I believe you can’t get anything accomplished without a great team.”

    Brew has been in his current position with the 99th RD for just over a year, and within this short time has built trust, respect and confidence with his internal and external colleagues.

    “Brew is a hard worker. He’s able to assist with planning, he’s effective, efficient and timely in submitting items accordingly, which is always important with accounting,” Coppola said. “I value his leadership, expertise and everything he brings to the table."

    “I wasn’t expecting an award for doing my job, and a meritorious service medal on top of that,” Brew said. “I feel so blessed, and I’m grateful to be surrounded by such supportive people, and I’m fortunate to have that here at the 99th.”

    Date Taken: 06.22.2022
    Date Posted: 06.29.2022 11:14
    Story ID: 424032
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US 
    Army Reserve
    SECARMY
    99th Readiness Division
    99th RD
    Rodney Faulk
    Assistant Secretary of the Army Financial Management and Comptroller

