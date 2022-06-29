Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Multiple Construction Contract Awarded for Airfield, Pavement Repairs at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2022

    Courtesy Story

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Mid-Atlantic

    NORFOLK, VA – Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic (NAVFAC MIDLANT) awarded Sauer Construction LLC, Jacksonville, Florida, a $30,848,000 firm-fixed-price task order under a multiple award construction contract for airfield and center mat pavement repairs at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina.

    The work to be performed provides for replacement of asphalt/concrete runway with new concrete for Runways 23L and 32R, and full depth repairs to center mat to support future F-35 operations.

    All work will be performed in Havelock, North Carolina, and is expected to be completed by July 2024.

    Fiscal year 2022 operation and maintenance (Marine Corps) funding in the amount of $30,848,000 will be obligated at time of award, and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.

    This contract was competitively procured via www.SAM.gov, with three offers received.

    NAVFAC MIDLANT, Cherry Point, North Carolina, is the contracting activity (N40085-20-D-0035).

    NAVFAC MIDLANT provides facilities engineering, public works and environmental products and services across an area of responsibility that spans from South Carolina to Maine, and as far west as Indiana. As an integral member of the Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic team, MIDLANT provides leadership through the Regional Engineer organization to ensure the region’s facilities and infrastructure are managed efficiently and effectively.

