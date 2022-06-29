West Virginia Adjutant General’s statement of passing of Hershel “Woody” Williams

Maj. Gen. William “Bill” Crane, the Adjutant General of the West Virginia National Guard, issued the following statement on the passing of Hershel “Woody” Williams, the last World War II Medal of Honor Recipient.



“The entire West Virginia National Guard is deeply saddened by the loss of Woody and we send our condolences to the family, friends and all those who knew and loved him. For the entirety of his life, Woody has demonstrated valor, humility, kindness and an unwavering dedication to veterans and Gold Star Families. Through his advocacy work with the Woody Williams Foundation, he has impacted thousands upon thousands of lives by advancing the cause for Gold Star Family recognition and numerous veteran’s issues. Woody was a true friend of the West Virginia National Guard and his life inspired so many within our ranks. I am blessed to have had the opportunity to work with Woody and his foundation and for all that he has done for West Virginia, our United States military and for Gold Star Families across the United States. He will forever be an example of the embodiment of West Virginia values and is a hero to not only us, but so many across the country. Our hope is that Woody’s life and service will continue to inspire future generations of West Virginians to serve and serve others for as he would say, ‘The cause is greater than I.” Semper Fi, Woody.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.29.2022 Date Posted: 06.29.2022