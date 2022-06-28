Naval Amphibious Force, Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade Holds Change of Command

Photo By Staff Sgt. Victor Mancilla | NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY BAHRAIN (June 28, 2022) - U.S. Marine Brig. Gen. Farrell J....... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Victor Mancilla | NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY BAHRAIN (June 28, 2022) - U.S. Marine Brig. Gen. Farrell J. Sullivan relinquishes command of Naval Amphibious Force, Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade (TF 51/5) to Brig. Gen. Matthew S. Reid during a change of command ceremony aboard Naval Support Activity Bahrain, June 28. Brig. Gen. Sullivan commanded TF 51/5 since July 2020 to June 2022 and lead TF 51/5 through several operations in the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) area of responsibility. TF 51/5 responds to crises and contingencies; coordinates, plans, and executes operations; conducts theater security cooperation; and advances emerging Naval concepts at sea, from the sea, and ashore in order to support CENTCOM, 5th Fleet, and Marine Corps Forces Central Command theater objectives. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Victor Mancilla) see less | View Image Page

MANAMA, Bahrain (June 28, 2022) – Naval Amphibious Force, Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade (TF 51/5) conducted a regularly scheduled change of command ceremony at Naval Support Activity Bahrain, June 28.



Brig. Gen. Matthew S. Reid relieved Brig. Gen. Farrell J. Sullivan, who served as TF 51/5’s commanding general since July 2020.



The ceremony represents the third change of command in TF 51/5’s history, following 5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade’s reactivation in 2015 and subsequent consolidation with U.S. Navy Task Force 51 in 2016, forming the first command structure of its kind since World War II. The forward-deployed U.S. Navy and Marine Corps team works collectively to strengthen partnerships with joint and regional coalition partners, and lead crisis response.



Maj. Gen. Paul J. Rock Jr., commander of U.S. Marine Forces Central Command, served as the presiding officer of the change of command.



"Sully, you led your team during a time of high operational tempo. Perhaps the thing that had the highest visibility, the most demanding from an outside perspective, has been your role and performance as part of the joint force as a JTF commander. The partnerships you made across joint and partner forces are a big element of your legacy," Rock said. "You have shown how it is done."



One of TF 51/5’s many accomplishments during Sullivan’s tenure was establishing and leading the Joint Task Force – Crisis Response capable headquarters within the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) area of responsibility (AOR), which included activation for the largest non-combatant evacuation operation ever conducted by the U.S. military, resulting in 124,000 U.S. partner and Afghan nationals being transported to safety after the collapse of the Afghan government in 2021.



“Farrell led his incredible team during a challenging time,” said Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, U.S. 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces. “His selfless leadership during one of the largest non-combatant evacuations in our history saved thousands of lives. I appreciate all that he's done on the nation's behalf to advance regional security and enhance Navy-Marine Corps integration over the past two years.”



During Sullivan’s two-year tenure at TF 51/5, the integrated team of Sailors and Marines coordinated crisis response capabilities and positioned joint forces throughout the CENTCOM and U.S. Africa Command AORs to ensure command and control. This included amphibious and maritime operations spanning 11 countries with four amphibious ready groups/ marine expeditionary units (MEUs), four Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force Crisis Response Central Command rotations, four Expeditionary Resuscitative Surgical System teams, and multiple exercises, including CENTCOM’s first ever interoperability exercise with Israel. TF 51/5 also served as the Joint Force Maritime Component Command for Operation Octave Quartz in 2021 to relocate U.S. Department of Defense forces in Somalia to other East Africa operating locations, and executed planning for potential crisis operations in Ethiopia, Sudan and Central Asia.



Sullivan praised TF 51/5’s Marines and Sailors for their teamwork, effort and dedication.



"This has been an incredible tour serving side-by-side with a team of warfighters who stand-ready to respond to crisis on a moment's notice in this theatre and beyond. This uniquely integrated Navy and Marine Corps team continues to serve in a fluid, dynamic, and uncertain environment and has been called upon on numerous occasions in the past two years to respond to actual crisis,” Sullivan said. “Every time they have answered the call, they did so distinguishing themselves and building a reputation of professionalism and reliability of the first order. It has been truly humbling and the honor of a lifetime to serve with them and for them.”



Reid, a native of Malone, N.Y., whose Fleet Marine Force deployments include three Western Pacific MEUs, two tours in Iraq and two tours in Afghanistan, said he is proud to continue the tradition of excellence at TF 51/5.



“Gators, the scope of your accomplishments these past two years is breathtaking,” Reid said. “There’s no doubt that the transformative state of near peer competition, regional dynamics and yet unknown events will require TF 51/5 to answer the call again – and there is no doubt in my mind that our amazing, integrated team will succeed.”



Reid joins TF 51/5 after serving as the deputy commanding general of U.S. Marine Corps Training and Education Command (TECOM) in Quantico, Va.



Sullivan will assume the role of commanding general at Training Command (TCOM), which is currently commanded by Maj. Gen. J. D. Alford. TCOM is responsible for the training of all officer and enlisted entry-level Military occupational Specialty (MOS), career progression, and career enhancement skills schools for our Marines and Sailors to meet force generation and operating force requirements.



