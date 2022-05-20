NSA Souda Bay conducts proof-of-concept LCS maintenance

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (May 20, 2022) - The Freedom-class littoral combat ship USS Sioux City (LCS 11), homeported at Naval Station Mayport, Jacksonville, Fla., arrived at Marathi NATO Pier Complex in Souda Bay, Greece, May 20.



The visit marked the first time this type of vessel has called on Naval Support Activity Souda Bay amid its historic deployment throughout the U.S. Fifth and Sixth Fleets areas of operations.



While in port, Sioux City underwent a preventative maintenance availability, in which a maintenance team of specialized Sailors, civilians and contractors assisted the ship’s crew with a variety of planned maintenance evolutions and spot-checks. During the ship’s PMAV, the combined team conducted more than 700 preventive maintenance checks. The critical work this team accomplished ensures the ship remains fully mission capable throughout its deployment.



PMAVs are regularly executed throughout a littoral combat ship’s deployment to ensure the ship’s preventative maintenance schedule is completed on time. Sioux City will undergo several additional PMAVs in various locations throughout U.S. Fifth and U.S. Sixth Fleets as the ship and crew execute their historic deployment.



“While we have had LCS operating out of Fourth and Seventh Fleet for several years, this is the first time Forward Deployed Regional Maintenance Center and the combined team of NSA Souda Bay, Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center and our contractors have had the opportunity to execute a PMAV in theater,” Capt. Brian Karosich, FDRMC commanding officer, said. “This proof-of-concept underscores our ability to conduct maintenance forward for all classes of ships and prepares us for future deployments of littoral combat ships in both Fifth and Sixth Fleets.”



In coordination with FDRMC’s planning team, NSA Souda Bay facilitated the successful execution of Sioux City’s PMAV by providing ship husbandry services and coordinating the delivery of more than 16,000 pounds of required tools and components.



Sioux City is conducting a proof-of-concept for the deployment of littoral combat ships to the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility (AOR). The successful completion of their deployment will enable future ships of the class to deploy throughout the AORs for fleet tasking.



The ship’s size, speed, and agility allows it to perform maritime security operations, theater security cooperation engagements, and freedom of navigation patrols – keeping critical maritime commerce routes open, deterring conflict and coercion, and providing a comparable ship to strengthen partnerships with other countries.



FDRMC provides emergent, intermediate and depot-level maintenance and modernization for Forward Deployed Naval Forces in U.S. Fifth and Sixth Fleets through fleet technical assistance, voyage repair, contract management oversight, and diving and salvage. For more information, visit https://www.navsea.navy.mil/Home/RMC/FDRMC/.

