Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group departs Guam

Courtesy Photo | 220627-N-IG750-1138 SANTA RITA, Guam (June 27, 2022) Lt. Ronnie Balvin, from Dillonvale, Ohio, stands watch on the bridge as the U.S. Navy's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) departs from Naval Base Guam after a scheduled port visit. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caleb Dyal)

SANTA RITA, Guam – The U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) departed Naval Base Guam, June 27, following a scheduled four-day port visit to the island.



Ronald Reagan arrived in Guam June 23, after participating in Valiant Shield 2022, a U.S.-only, biennial field training exercise (FTX) focused on integration of joint training in a multi-domain environment.



“The core of our mission in the Indo-Pacific is maintaining and strengthening our partnerships and alliances in the region,” said Rear Adm. Michael Donnelly, commander, Task Force 70, Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 5. “Being able to properly execute a port visit is a vital part of that mission and something we have not been able to do for quite some time. I am extremely proud of our Sailors and immensely impressed by the people of Guam, without them this visit would not have been as successful as it was.”



During the port visit, Sailors from Ronald Reagan, the embarked Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5, Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 5 and Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 staffs, participated in community relations projects such as volunteering at an animal shelter and thrift store. Reagan Sailors also joined Naval Base Guam Sailors to clean up Gov. Joseph Flores Memorial Beach Park, Jun 25.



“I feel like I contributed to better living conditions [for] these animals,” said Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Danilo Altamirano, a Sailor assigned to Ronald Reagan’s dental department who volunteered at Guam Animals In Need animal shelter. “It was a great opportunity for the Navy and command to show our appreciation to Guam.”



Sailors were also able to experience the local scenery and attractions through tours offered by the ship’s Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) department. Hikes to the southern tip of the island, golf at Andersen Air Force Base, paddle boarding tours, and ATV tours were some of the opportunities provided by MWR.



“We are extremely grateful to the people of Guam for their incredible hospitality and support,” said Capt. Fred Goldhammer, Ronald Reagan’s commanding officer. “While on liberty, the crew had an opportunity to thoroughly enjoy all the beautiful sites, outdoor recreation opportunities, cultural tours and a chance to participate in local community relations events. We will all fondly remember our visit.”



Units joining the strike group during the visit to Guam included the guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) and guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54).



The Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. U.S. 7th Fleet is the largest numbered fleet in the world, and with the help of 35 other maritime-nation allies and partners, the U.S. Navy has operated in the Indo-Pacific region for more than 70 years, providing credible, ready forces to help preserve peace and prevent conflict.