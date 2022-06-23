Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pahlawan Warrior 2022 Officially Closes

    Pahlawan Warrior 2022 Closing Ceremony

    BRUNEI

    06.23.2022

    Story by Spc. Joshua Oller 

    3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division

    LUMUT CAMP, Brunei, Darussalam - Pahlawan Warrior 2022 has officially come to a close as of June 23, 2022. Much was accomplished between the US Army Pacific (USARPAC) and Royal Brunei Land Force Soldiers during their approximate two weeks together.

    Pahlawan Warrior 2022 included jungle operations, urban operations, and combat medics training. The partner forces completed all tasks successfully. Both armies learned something new and beneficial and were inspired to continue training together.

    “We’ve learned a lot about each other,” said VanAntwerp. “In our case, we were humbled by both the environment here - the heat, the jungle- and the RBLF [soldiers’] ability to excel in it.” The 25th Infantry Division is home to the US Army Jungle Operations Training Center where many of the USARPAC soldiers have developed expertise in the jungle environment. Going to Brunei, however, and experiencing the jungle of Borneo offered a different experience than training at the Lightning Academy.

    “A wise man once said, ‘Humility isn’t denying your strength, but being honest about your weakness,’” said VanAntwerp. “Training with [RBLF] has exposed some weaknesses, and we’ll be better for it.” He also expressed hope for the great potential of the next rotation of Pahlawan Warrior.

    Col. Hassan closed the ceremony, saying, “I would like to congratulate and commend the exercise committee from both the RBLF and USARPAC for their diligent planning and hard work to ensure the exercise was executed well and met its objectives”.

