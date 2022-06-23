Pahlawan Warrior 2022 Officially Closes

Photo By Spc. Joshua Oller | Col. Jeffery VanAntwerp, Deputy Commanding General of Operations for the 25th Infantry...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Joshua Oller | Col. Jeffery VanAntwerp, Deputy Commanding General of Operations for the 25th Infantry Division, Col. Azman Bin Haji Bangkol, Commander of the Royal Brunei Land Force, and U.S. Embassy Brunei Darussalam Chargé d’Affaires Jeff Barrus pose together during the closing ceremony for Pahlawan Warrior 2022 at Lamut Camp, Brunei, June 23, 2022. Pahlawan Warrior 2022 is the second iteration of a binary Army-to-Army exercise hosted by RBLF Soldiers and joined by USARPAC Soldiers to enhance international interoperability and promote a free and open Indo-Pacific. (US Army photographs by SPC Joshua Oller/28th Public Affairs Detachment) see less | View Image Page

LUMUT CAMP, Brunei, Darussalam - Pahlawan Warrior 2022 has officially come to a close as of June 23, 2022. Much was accomplished between the US Army Pacific (USARPAC) and Royal Brunei Land Force Soldiers during their approximate two weeks together.



Pahlawan Warrior 2022 included jungle operations, urban operations, and combat medics training. The partner forces completed all tasks successfully. Both armies learned something new and beneficial and were inspired to continue training together.



“We’ve learned a lot about each other,” said VanAntwerp. “In our case, we were humbled by both the environment here - the heat, the jungle- and the RBLF [soldiers’] ability to excel in it.” The 25th Infantry Division is home to the US Army Jungle Operations Training Center where many of the USARPAC soldiers have developed expertise in the jungle environment. Going to Brunei, however, and experiencing the jungle of Borneo offered a different experience than training at the Lightning Academy.



“A wise man once said, ‘Humility isn’t denying your strength, but being honest about your weakness,’” said VanAntwerp. “Training with [RBLF] has exposed some weaknesses, and we’ll be better for it.” He also expressed hope for the great potential of the next rotation of Pahlawan Warrior.



Col. Hassan closed the ceremony, saying, “I would like to congratulate and commend the exercise committee from both the RBLF and USARPAC for their diligent planning and hard work to ensure the exercise was executed well and met its objectives”.