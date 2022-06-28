Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Submarine Group 9 Holds Change of Command Ceremony

    COMSUBGRU 9 Change of Command

    Courtesy Photo | 220628-N-ED185-1188 NAVAL BASE KITSAP – BANGOR, Wash. (June 28, 2022)

    UNITED STATES

    06.28.2022

    Story by Petty Officer 1st Class Brian Reynolds 

    Commander, Submarine Group Nine   

    U.S Navy story by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brian G. Reynolds, Submarine Group
    9 Public Affairs

    NAVAL BASE KITSAP-BANGOR, Wash. – Commander, Submarine Group 9 (CSG-9) held a change
    of command ceremony at Deterrent Park onboard Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor June 28, 2022.
    Rear Adm. Robert M. Gaucher, from Pittsfield, Massachusetts, was relieved by Rear Adm. Mark
    Behning, from Phoenix, during the ceremony.

    Rear Adm. Jeffrey T. Jablon, commander, Submarine Force U.S. Pacific Fleet (COMSUBPAC),
    provided remarks as the guest speaker for the ceremony.

    “In time of war, the Submarine Force will be called upon to lead the way, to set the conditions
    and provide all domain access for the joint force,” Rear Adm. Jablon said. “Submarine Group 9
    is unquestionably part of that solution, and I rely daily on you as an indispensable part of our
    strategy.”

    Gaucher’s next assignment will be as director, Strategic Integration, N2/N6T, Office of the Chief
    of Naval Operations at the Pentagon. He was awarded the Legion of Merit medal for a
    successful tour as CSG-9.

    During Gaucher’s speech, he highlighted the accomplishments of his team of undersea
    warfighters and displayed confidence that Behning is left with a well-trained team to meet the
    challenges of the future.

    “The readiness and mission assurance the team here generated over the past year is exactly
    what our nation expects and our leadership demands,” Gaucher said. “At a time of crisis, the
    team here delivered when it counted most in order to send a message to any would be
    adversary that the United States and its Submarine Force are ready. I could not be prouder of
    the group of Commanders and Sailors here on Naval Base Kitsap Bangor and Bremerton.”

    Behning, previously assigned as director, Strategic Targeting and Nuclear Mission Planning, J5N,
    U.S. Strategic Command, relieved Gaucher and delivered his remarks.

    “It is the Team Bangor approach that weaves together and synergizes multiple supporting
    commands and missions to ensure the submarine crews are confident that their families are
    being properly taken care of, and are able to focus on warfighting and successfully executing
    their mission,” Behning said. “Our nation requires us to maintain a credible and effective
    deterrent and to maintain our unquestioned undersea dominance. This is not easy work, but it
    is vital work that must be done, and work must be done with highest of standards.”

    CSG-9 is dual-hatted as Task Group (CTG) 114.3 and serves as the COMSUBPAC representative
    in the Pacific Northwest. It also serves as the Department of Defense representative for the
    safety of all nuclear weapons onboard Pacific ballistic missile submarines and reports to
    COMSUBPAC. CSG-9/CTG 114.3 is responsible for the strategic nuclear deterrence of the
    nation’s adversaries in the Indo-Pacific area of operations.

