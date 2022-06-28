Carteret County Honors Sgt. Phillip Young as the Service Person of the Quarter

Photo By Lance Cpl. Lauralle Walker | U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Phillip Young, a tactical data systems technician with Marine...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. Lauralle Walker | U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Phillip Young, a tactical data systems technician with Marine Air Control Group 28, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing (center), stands with installation leaders, and members of the Carteret County Chamber of Commerce Military Affairs Committee at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, June 24, 2022. Young was recognized as the Service Person of the Quarter by the Carteret County Chamber of Commerce Military Affairs Committee for his dedication to giving back to the local community. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Lauralle Walker) see less | View Image Page

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Phillip Young, a tactical data systems technician with Marine Air Control Group 28, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, was recognized and celebrated as the Service Person of the Quarter by the Carteret County Chamber of Commerce Military Affairs Committee (MAC) at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry Point, North Carolina, June 24, 2022.



The Carteret County MAC encourages and supports strong relationships between local businesses and the military installations in the region.



Young, native of Tarrant, Texas, was nominated by his leadership for his dedication to giving back to the local community. Young has volunteered his time with the Carteret County Domestic Violence Program, Havelock Veterans of Foreign Wars, local animal shelters, True Impact Outdoors, Billfish Classic event, and a fundraiser for a police officer injured in the line of duty.



“Young is an outstanding leader among his peers and subordinates alike,” said Staff Sgt. Steven Parisee, Young’s staff noncommissioned officer. “He works hard in his day-to-day duties and often volunteers throughout the surrounding area with multiple Letters of Appreciation to show for it. He consistently puts his best effort in everything that he does and remains actively engaged with his fellow Marines and community”