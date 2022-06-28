Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Carteret County Honors Sgt. Phillip Young as the Service Person of the Quarter

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2022

    Story by Lance Cpl. Lauralle Walker 

    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Phillip Young, a tactical data systems technician with Marine Air Control Group 28, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, was recognized and celebrated as the Service Person of the Quarter by the Carteret County Chamber of Commerce Military Affairs Committee (MAC) at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry Point, North Carolina, June 24, 2022.

    The Carteret County MAC encourages and supports strong relationships between local businesses and the military installations in the region.

    Young, native of Tarrant, Texas, was nominated by his leadership for his dedication to giving back to the local community. Young has volunteered his time with the Carteret County Domestic Violence Program, Havelock Veterans of Foreign Wars, local animal shelters, True Impact Outdoors, Billfish Classic event, and a fundraiser for a police officer injured in the line of duty.

    “Young is an outstanding leader among his peers and subordinates alike,” said Staff Sgt. Steven Parisee, Young’s staff noncommissioned officer. “He works hard in his day-to-day duties and often volunteers throughout the surrounding area with multiple Letters of Appreciation to show for it. He consistently puts his best effort in everything that he does and remains actively engaged with his fellow Marines and community”

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2022
    Date Posted: 06.28.2022 16:33
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, US 
    Hometown: TARRANT, TX, US
    Community
    Texas
    MCAS Cherry Point
    Carteret County
    Tarrant

